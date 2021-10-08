Mr. Olympia 2021: Top Competitors Who Will Threaten Mamdouh Elssbiay's Title

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This weekend, the Mr. Olympia contest will return to Orlando, Florida to crown the next Sandow Trophy winner.

The most famous bodybuilding competition in the world is the centerpiece of Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend. The annual event has propelled celebrated weightlifters like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Zane and Ronnie Coleman to mythical status.

Although the Classic Physique division is rapidly becoming a staple, the Open bodybuilding competition is still the main draw. This year's lineup will be intriguing, as it boasts several exciting newcomers as well as established stars.

Even more, the field is seemingly wide open because seven-time champion Phil Heath will not compete this year. The Gift has been a fixture at the event since his debut in 2008. He went on to become Mr. Olympia for the first time in 2011 and successfully defended the title for six consecutive years.

Heath came in second to last year's winner, Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, but he has recently spoken about his frustrations with the sport. His absence makes the Egyptian an easy favorite, but there are plenty of names who could threaten his chances of a repeat.