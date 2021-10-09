The Best and Worst Bang-for-Your-Buck Contracts of 2021 MLB Season

0 of 11

Building an MLB roster is all about maximizing value from the high-priced superstars all the way down to the last guy on the bench.

With that in mind, a team that gets good bang for its buck is going to be in a better position to field a competitive and well-balanced roster. That's especially true for a team like the Tampa Bay Rays working under more strict payroll restraints than some of the league's more free-spending teams.

Looking back at the recently concluded regular season, we've highlighted the best and worst bang-for-your-buck players at each position in 2021.

Since injuries are an unavoidable part of the game, players were not penalized for missing time because of injury. Instead, the focus for worst value was on players who simply underperformed relative to expectations and their salaries.

Players were chosen based solely on their production relative to their salary in 2021. Past production and potential future value were not part of the equation.

For context, the average MLB salary in 2021 was $4.17 million.

Let's get to it!