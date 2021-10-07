2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

1 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Baseball fans got a good look at Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer on Wednesday night. He started and pitched into the fifth inning, allowing only one run en route to a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Los Angeles will now face the San Francisco Giants in the divisional round.

Non-Dodgers fans are likely wondering what's next for the 37-year-old. While he's still pitching at a high level, the three-time Cy Young Award-winner is entering the latter stages of his career.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, we are likely to see Scherzer pitch for at least a few more seasons.

"Have heard Max Scherzer would like to pitch into his 40s," Heyman tweeted. "So that would mean a three-year-plus deal. At 37, remarkably, he’s still at the top of his game, so a record annual salary is all but assured."

Scherzer is likely to land a large contract wherever he goes in the offseason, so his decision may hinge more on his title chances. Despite already having a Hall of Fame-worthy career, Scherzer has just one World Series win, which came in 2019 with the Washington Nationals.

Acquired from Washington in July, Scherzer has played a big role in getting L.A. to the postseason. If the Dodgers make a deep playoff run, the idea of another ring in Los Angeles could become a huge draw.

As MLB Network's Mark Feinsand pointed out before the trade deadline, Scherzer "strongly" preferred going to the West Coast in the first place. Staying with the Dodgers seems logical if Scherzer views them as long-term contenders.

Prediction: Scherzer re-signs with Los Angeles.

