15 Best Active MLB Players Who Have Never Won a World Series

Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

Not all players get to experience winning a championship.

Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Ted Williams, Tony Gwynn, Ernie Banks, Robin Yount, Roy Halladay, Jeff Bagwell, Harmon Killebrew, Trevor Hoffman and Adrian Beltre are just a few of the retired greats who never won a ring.

We set out to identify the best active players in danger of joining that list. Players were ranked on their full body of work. To be considered for a spot on our list, a player had to be at least 30 years old.

Let's be honest, no one talks about a 25-year-old never winning a championship like it's a legacy-defining gap in their resume. That notably excluded Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez, who are closing in on their age-30 seasons, among others.

Of the 15 players we highlighted, four are still in the 2021 postseason. Will this be their year?

We'll start with a rundown of Nos. 11 through 15 and a few honorable mentions before taking a deeper dive on the top 10.