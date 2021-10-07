Dodgers vs. Giants: Early Odds and Preview for NLDS After Wild Card

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

After a tense matchup that saw both teams even at 1-1 throughout most of the action, the Los Angeles Dodgers edged past the St. Louis Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth with a Chris Taylor walk-off homer to win 3-1.

The Cardinals got hot on a 17-game win streak—a franchise record—to end the season and clinch their spot in the wild-card game. The Dodgers' 106 wins, meanwhile, just trailed the San Francisco Giants in not only the NL West but the entire National League.

While it was a pitching duel throughout, the Cardinals' decision to put in Alex Reyes, who has struggled in the closer role during the second half of the year, in the bottom of the ninth to end the game was a curious one.

The Giants and Dodgers meet for the first time in the postseason in the NLDS. Let's take a look at the odds for that series, as well was a preview of what we can expect from these two National League juggernauts.

Giants vs. Dodgers NLDS Schedule and Odds

Game 1 (Dodgers -1.5): Friday, Oct. 8; 9:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 9; 9 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 11; time TBA (TBS)

Game 4*: Tuesday, Oct. 12; time TBA (TBS)

Game 5*: Thursday, Oct. 14; time TBA (TBS)

*if necessary

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

The Dodgers never wanted to find themselves in the wild-card game to begin with, but finishing one game behind the Giants in the NL West with 106 wins—which sets a new MLB record for most wins without a division title—Los Angeles had no other choice.

Though the Cardinals were a heavy underdog heading into Dodger Stadium, their late-season hot streak, combined with Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer's penchant for giving up homers this season, made them a formidable foe that took Los Angeles to the bottom of the ninth to make them earn the right to face San Francisco in the NLDS.

Scherzer went down 1-0 early, until Justin Turner hit a solo home run off Adam Wainwright in the fourth to even things up 1-1. That was where the score would remain until Taylor's walk-off homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth off Reyes.

It was the 10th home run Reyes has given up this season. Of course, with all the traffic on the bases throughout the night, Reyes' Cardinals teammates could have kept him from being in that position.

Still, when the moment arrived, it proved too big for the right-hander.

Now, the defending World Series champion Dodgers will take on their division rival Giants for the first time in the postseason. It's the first time ever two teams have exceeded 105 wins...and now they take on one another. It's a shame it's only limited to five games.

The Giants have home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

For the Dodgers, Walker Buehler, is set to start Game 1 on regular rest.

Top right-hander Logan Webb will start Game 1 for the Giants. Fellow right-hander Kevin Gausman will start Game 2.

Webb ended the year with a 3.03 ERA but went 2.71 after the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Gausman was named to his first All-Star team this season. This is Gausman's first playoffs as a starter.

"No matter who throws [Game 1 and 2], we're both going to be available for (Game 5)," Webb said, per Kerry Crowley of The Mercury News. "That's huge for both of us. We're both confident."

In the regular season, the Giants took 10 of the 19 head-to-head matchups between the two rivals. The Dodgers won the scoring battle 80-78.

