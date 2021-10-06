3 Browns Players Who Need to Step Up in October

0 of 3

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have won three straight games and sit in a three-way tie atop the AFC North at 3-1 with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. That doesn't mean the Browns are playing their best football, though. They still have plenty of room for improvement.

The past two weeks, Cleveland's defense has been powering it to victory. Between a pair of wins over the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, the unit has allowed only 13 points and 302 total yards. The Browns have recorded 12 sacks and forced one turnover.

But if Cleveland is going to keep winning games, it will likely need improvement in other areas, particularly on offense. The Browns are looking for their second consecutive playoff appearance, and in order to get there, they'll need to build off their early-season momentum for the next 14 games.

Here's a look at three players who Cleveland will need to step up in October as it looks to take control of the division and set itself up for a strong second half.