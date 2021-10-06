AEW Dynamite Anniversary Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

The show opened with all eight men in the ring ready to fight. Justin Roberts made the official introductions for each Superstar before Jungle Boy and Nick Jackson started for their teams.

They began with a fast series of takedowns and counters that ended with Jack Perry hitting a textbook dropkick. Adam Cole tagged in and stomped a mudhole in Jungle Boy. Cage got the tag and brought Jungle Boy right back in for a double-team. They did this a couple of times.

The Super Elite tried to keep Jungle Boy cornered with quick tags and more double-team offense. When Danielson came in, he unloaded on Matt Jackson with kicks to the chest. He brought in Luchasaurus for a massive chest chop.

Cage took out Michael Nakazawa at ringside before Brandon Cutler sprayed him in the face with cold spray. The Young Bucks hit their signature double-team Tombstone to Cage on the ramp. Nick almost missed on his way down. Cage sold it well.

After taking a lot of damage, Jungle Boy managed to make the hot tag to Danielson. He and Omega ended up taking everybody else out before having a standoff in the middle of the ring. The American Dragon almost had the win before the Bucks broke up a pin.

Everyone came in and started trading big moves until Luchasaurus started running over everybody. The heels tried to hit him with a big powerbomb but it ended poorly. The Super Elite hit Danielson with a triple superkick before taking out Jungle Boy with a four-man BTE Trigger for the win.

Grade: B+

Analysis

This match had Superstars that represent the past, present and future of this business. The mix of veterans and young talents allowed for some interesting combinations of opponents.

A couple of the high-flying spots came off as contrived, but that is almost impossible to avoid with a group of this size. Certain spots require a lot of setup to get right. Some might say that is why some of those spots should be avoided, but the crowd clearly loved every bit of it.

It felt like the big sequence at the end went on a little too long and led to some of the moves looking a little sloppy. Other than that, this was a fun match designed to get a lot of pops from the crowd. It succeeded in that goal and then some.