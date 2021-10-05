WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 5

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 5October 5, 2021
The October 5 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was built around a promise of presenting the newest stars of the brand in big moments.
MSK wanted the best, and they found it in challenges from past rivals and future talent in a Fatal 4-Way for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Grizzled Young Veterans and Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams had their eyes on gold.
Mandy Rose made an impact last week by laying out Raquel Gonzalez, but she still had to earn a title shot. Ember Moon challenged her to open NXT 2.0, ready to take down the arrogant leader of Toxic Attraction.
Odyssey Jones has found himself opposing one of the top stars in NXT, LA Knight. The Million Dollar Mega Star had plans to embarrass the big man, but he was running into a motivated mountain of a man.
After causing quite the controversy, Joe Gacy stepped into the ring against Ikemen Jiro. Meanwhile, Cora Jade made her NXT 2.0 debut.
This show did not have a massive card on the surface, but it had a chance to establish some fresh stars and potentially even lead to a major title change.
Ember Moon vs. Mandy Rose (w/ Toxic Attraction)
Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne got involved early, distracting Ember Moon long enough for Mandy Rose to take over the action. However, God's Greatest Creation let her stay in the action too long, allowing The War Goddess to fire back with a diving double knee facebreaker.
This set up Moon for the Eclipse, but Rose ducked out of the way and landed a bicycle knee for the win.
Result
Rose def. Moon by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fine opener that at least got decent time by NXT 2.0 standards. The action went back and forth, selling that Moon could very well take down Rose. However, in the midst of a slump, The War Goddess rolled right into a bicycle knee.
The goal was to start giving the leader of Toxic Attraction a win that no one could ignore. This was the important win that should make Rose look more like a legitimate threat to Raquel Gonzalez.
The NXT women's champion has plenty of interesting challengers, and it is important for NXT to at least sell that it takes more than attacking Gonzalez to earn a title shot.
LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones
Legado del Fantasma called out Hit Row after their surprise drafting to SmackDown. Santos Escobar challenged Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to put the NXT North American Championship on the line.
LA Knight grounded Odyssey Jones early by attacking his knee, but even on his back, the big man was able to throw The Million Dollar Mega Star off him. When Knight tried to get Jones on his shoulder, he found himself planted on the mat by the sheer weight of the big man.
Andre Chase arrived to taunt Jones, distracting him for a jumping neckbreaker. The big man got his foot under the bottom rope on the pin, but Chase knocked it back into the ring, allowing Knight to get the three count.
Result
Knight def. Jones by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was not bad but a little disjointed. Jones has such a unique body type that wrestlers have to adapt their style to work with him. Knight did what he could here, but Jones was on his back too often to make this interesting.
The Million Dollar Mega Star should still be a priority for NXT as long as he works the brand. While Jones is very talented, this was the right result that can make clear that NXT 2.0 is not ignoring the veterans.
Tommaso Ciampa Gladly Accepts Bronn Breakker's Challenge for NXT Halloween Havoc
Cameron Grimes wanted to find the woman of his dreams with all the love in the air for NXT 2.0. Pete Dunne mocked The Technical Savage and challenged him to a match. Von Wagner explained to Kyle O'Reilly why he protected him, showing his respect.
Tommaso Ciampa challenged anybody to come out and step up to him. Bronn Breakker arrived and did not mince words. He wanted an NXT Championship match at NXT Halloween Havoc. Ciampa accepted.
Grade
B
Analysis
Ciampa absolutely delivered here to elevate a predictable segment. He made clear that his dynamic with Breakker was grizzled veteran against entitled rookie. It feels likely that Breakker will defeat The Blackheart given how much is behind him, but it's hard not to root for Ciampa in this equation.
NXT 2.0 has a tendency of throwing in a backstage segment or two between each match. It seems to be about getting as many wrestlers on the show as possible. Grimes vs. Dunne was sloppily set up, and Wagner is an awkward promo. These segments make NXT 2.0 feel all the more like developmental.