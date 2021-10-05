WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 5

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The October 5 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was built around a promise of presenting the newest stars of the brand in big moments.

MSK wanted the best, and they found it in challenges from past rivals and future talent in a Fatal 4-Way for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Grizzled Young Veterans and Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams had their eyes on gold.

Mandy Rose made an impact last week by laying out Raquel Gonzalez, but she still had to earn a title shot. Ember Moon challenged her to open NXT 2.0, ready to take down the arrogant leader of Toxic Attraction.

Odyssey Jones has found himself opposing one of the top stars in NXT, LA Knight. The Million Dollar Mega Star had plans to embarrass the big man, but he was running into a motivated mountain of a man.

After causing quite the controversy, Joe Gacy stepped into the ring against Ikemen Jiro. Meanwhile, Cora Jade made her NXT 2.0 debut.

This show did not have a massive card on the surface, but it had a chance to establish some fresh stars and potentially even lead to a major title change.