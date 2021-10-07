MLB Playoff 2021 Rankings: Where All 8 Teams Stand Ahead of Divisional Round

0 of 8

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway and we've returned to a more traditional setup after last year's 60-game regular-season sprint culminated in an expanded 16-team playoff field and a wild best-of-three Wild Card Series.

With the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers coming out on top in the AL and NL Wild Card games, the Division Series field of eight teams is now set, and this is the perfect time for an updated version of our power rankings.

While regular-season power rankings took into account recent performance, these rankings will look ahead to each team's postseason outlook. In an effort to illustrate strengths and weaknesses, each team's leaguewide ranking in a handful of relevant statistical categories is provided for further context.

Let's get to it.