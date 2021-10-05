3 Takeaways from Chargers' Week 4 Win

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers moved to 3-1 with a decisive win over the rival Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders offense came into the game red-hot, having averaged 33.3 points per game over the first three weeks. It was shut out in the first half, however, as the Chargers built a lead they wouldn't surrender.

Though Las Vegas surged with two third-quarter touchdowns, L.A.'s 21-0 halftime lead was too much to overcome. The Chargers tacked on a fourth-quarter touchdown to seal it, and with a head-to-head win in the books, they now have first place in the AFC West.

The Chargers showed on Monday night that they can best any team in the division and that, even with a rookie head coach, they must be taken seriously in the conference race. Here's what else we learned during the Chargers' 28-14 win in Week 4.