MLB Rumors: Latest on Max Scherzer's Free Agency, Mets and Padres

John Hefti/Associated Press

After two seasons, one playoff berth and a 116-106 record, Jayce Tingler appears to be on his way out as the San Diego Padres manager. According to Heyman, Tingler will be relieved at some point in the near future. However, the Padres have yet to make an announcement.

"Considering the team’s lofty expectations and late-season collapse, this news was [expected]," Heyman tweeted.

Though Tingler led the Padres to the postseason in his first year, this season's late collapse may have sealed his fate. Though, it's worth wondering how committed San Diego and general manager A.J. Preller were to Tingler in the first place.

According to a recent report by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Dennis Lin and Eno Sarris, Tingler had a limited influence with the franchise from the beginning:

"Tingler was involved in assembling his coaching staff but only in a limited way, people with knowledge of the process said. The front office surrounded him with what was seen as necessary experience, including Rothschild and three coaches familiar with Machado—Bobby Dickerson, Wayne Kirby and Ryan Flaherty. Tingler had worked only with Kirby, a decade earlier in the Rangers’ system. Tingler’s closest confidante, longtime friend Brad Flanders, was hired as a bullpen catcher before this season, Tingler’s second year."

Pairing a first-time head coach with support staff that lacked chemistry was not exactly a recipe for success. Clearly Tingler also had a short leash with which to work.

Now, the Padres appear close to starting over once again.