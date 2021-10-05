MLB Rumors: Latest on Max Scherzer's Free Agency, Mets and Padres

MLB Rumors: Latest on Max Scherzer's Free Agency, Mets and PadresOctober 5, 2021
The 2021 edition of regular-season Major League Baseball has ended. The playoffs are now set to begin, with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox facing off in the first wild-card game on Tuesday night.
For the 10 teams in the playoff mix, the next few weeks will be all about chasing a championship. For the rest of the field, it's time to focus on rebuilding and retooling in the offseason. For some, big changes are coming, both on the roster and in the front office.
Here, we'll dive into some of the latest buzz surrounding the upcoming MLB offseason—beginning with a player who could be a big part of both the postseason and free agency.
Max Scherzer Looking to Play into His 40s, Likely to Land Record Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the other wild-card game on Wednesday. Pitcher Max Scherzer, who was acquired at the trade deadline, is set to get the start. Though he allowed 11 runs in his last two starts, the Dodgers remain confident in Scherzer.
"I think he's the best pitcher in baseball," Manager Dave Roberts said, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
Los Angeles may be less certain about what happens after the postseason for Scherzer. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and he'll turn 38 years old next July.
While the three-time Cy Young-winner may be nearing the end of his career, he isn't close to calling it quits.
"Have heard Max Scherzer would like to pitch into his 40s," Jon Heyman of MLB Network tweeted. "So that would mean a 3-year-plus deal. At 37, remarkably, he's still at the top of his game, so a record annual salary is all but assured."
Expect Scherzer to draw loads of interest—and a massive payday—on the open market this offseason.
Jayce Tingler Likely Out, Had Limited Influence with Padres
After two seasons, one playoff berth and a 116-106 record, Jayce Tingler appears to be on his way out as the San Diego Padres manager. According to Heyman, Tingler will be relieved at some point in the near future. However, the Padres have yet to make an announcement.
"Considering the team’s lofty expectations and late-season collapse, this news was [expected]," Heyman tweeted.
Though Tingler led the Padres to the postseason in his first year, this season's late collapse may have sealed his fate. Though, it's worth wondering how committed San Diego and general manager A.J. Preller were to Tingler in the first place.
According to a recent report by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Dennis Lin and Eno Sarris, Tingler had a limited influence with the franchise from the beginning:
"Tingler was involved in assembling his coaching staff but only in a limited way, people with knowledge of the process said. The front office surrounded him with what was seen as necessary experience, including Rothschild and three coaches familiar with Machado—Bobby Dickerson, Wayne Kirby and Ryan Flaherty. Tingler had worked only with Kirby, a decade earlier in the Rangers’ system. Tingler’s closest confidante, longtime friend Brad Flanders, was hired as a bullpen catcher before this season, Tingler’s second year."
Pairing a first-time head coach with support staff that lacked chemistry was not exactly a recipe for success. Clearly Tingler also had a short leash with which to work.
Now, the Padres appear close to starting over once again.
Mets Interested in Theo Epstein
The New York Mets are also looking to make changes to their front office. They're looking to start at the top and hire a new Baseball President and have reportedly identified a couple of early candidates.
According to Heyman, former Red Sox and Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein is at the top of the wish list.
"Mets will soon contact Theo Epstein regarding their Baseball President job and plan to request permission to interview Billy Beane and David Stearns after their clubs are out," Heyman tweeted.
Epstein currently serves as a consultant with Major League Baseball. Though he stepped down as the Cubs president in 2020, he was instrumental in building the 2016 team that won the franchise's first championship since 2008.
Epstein also brought two titles to Boston. With a solid track record of turning around franchises, he's a logical top choice for the Mets. New York has not made the playoffs since the 2016 season.