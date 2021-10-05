B/R Roundtable: Discussing the Biggest Questions of the 2021 MLB Playoffs

1 of 7

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Rymer: So, Joel. We meet again. As much as I want to do a deep dive into, say, Frank Zappa's discography with you, I guess now's the time to talk about the Major League Baseball playoffs. Let's start in the American League, which seems to be more wide-open than the National League.

Reuter: Consider Zappa tabled for another time. I'm inclined to agree that the AL is more wide open. Maybe that makes the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays a boring choice, but I'm going with them anyway. I can't wait to see how Kevin Cash deploys a pitching staff that only had three guys top 120 innings in 2021. We might not see a Rays starter pitch more than four innings all postseason, and that's going to make it awfully difficult for an opposing lineup to settle in. That unique approach to utilizing a staff, coupled with the fact that the Rays are suddenly an offensive dynamo that led the majors in runs scored after the All-Star break, makes them the team to beat on the AL side.

Rymer: I frankly can't disagree that the Rays are the favorite to represent the Junior Circuit. It does kinda scare me that they don't have any true aces in their starting rotation, but Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have been solid, and Shane Baz has really good stuff. And you're right about their offense. That was the closest thing they had to a weakness in 2020, but not this year. And especially not since the All-Star break, as their 120 wRC+ in the second half beat out even the Blue Jays for the top mark in baseball.

If I had to make a case for another team, I think I'm ready to fall out of love with the White Sox and give it to the Astros. The White Sox are like The Men Who Stare at Goats of baseball teams in that the cast is good, but the whole thing just doesn't work as well as it should. The Astros pitch better than they get credit for, and I like that their offense was pretty much the same whether they were playing a contender or a pretender.

Reuter: My big issue with the White Sox is when is the last time they played a game that mattered? They've been 8-10 games up in the division since early July. It's not always easy to flip the switch when you've been coasting. So I agree—sign me up for a TB vs. HOU rematch in the ALCS. Look at us on the same page. This isn't going to be a very fun read if this continues. On to the National League side...