College Football Playoff Projections: Week 6 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Nine AP Top 25 teams suffered a loss in Week 5, but there's no time like the present to start trying to figure out what the 41-game slate of bowl games will look like in a couple months.

I put together some bowl guesses back in late August, but this marks the beginning of our weekly updates to these projections. And for this initial installment, we'll be focusing primarily on the teams where expectations and reality proved to be quite divergent through the first five weeks of the season.

Some (Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, SMU, etc.) have differed in a good way.

Others (Clemson, Wisconsin, Boise State, Texas A&M, etc.) not so much.

We don't have College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings yet, but we do still have the AP poll to hold us over for a few more weeks. Alabama and Georgia have gotten mighty comfortable at the top. They'll both play a moderately challenging road game (Alabama at Texas A&M; Georgia at Auburn) this coming weekend, though most of us expect those two games to reinforce the notion that they will eventually meet in both the SEC championship and national championship.

Beyond that top tier, you've got Iowa, Penn State, Cincinnati and Oklahoma on the list of teams most legitimately in the hunt for the other two spots in the CFP, though either Iowa or Penn State is going to knock the other down a peg in their head-to-head Week 6 clash.

After that, there are about 20 teams who all look capable of reaching a New Year's Six bowl.

In other words, save for Alabama and Georgia, there isn't a whole lot of separation yet. With each passing week, however, the bowl picture will become a little clearer. And I'll be here for the next two months to try to make sense of it all.

Bowls are broken into six tiers in ascending order of magnitude.