Predicting College Football's 2021-22 Bowl Games

To be clear, we're using the preseason AP rankings for the New Year's Six bowls. I don't personally believe North Carolina, Notre Dame or Texas A&M will be in these positions at the end of the year, but we might as well roll with the consensus opinion of 63 members of the national media as opposed to one person's gut.

Peach (Dec. 30): No. 6 Texas A&M vs. 9 Notre Dame

The reason I suspect both of these teams will finish outside the Top 12 is the difficulty of their schedules.

Notre Dame has to play No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 15 USC and No. 10 North Carolina in the span of 36 days, with a not-exactly-a-cake-walk road game against Virginia Tech in there, too. The Fighting Irish also have road games against Florida State, Virginia and Stanford. Getting to 10 wins is going to be mighty difficult for a team replacing its starting quarterback, four offensive lineman and an All-American linebacker.

Texas A&M, on the other hand, will face only two preseason AP Top 25 teams all season, and those challenges are separated by seven weeks. But if and when the Aggies lose those games to Alabama (home) and LSU (road), even a 10-0 record against the rest of the schedule might not be enough for a New Year's Six bowl.

But if I'm wrong, I will enjoy eating my crow while watching Isaiah Spiller and Kyren Williams try to out-rush each other in the Peach Bowl.

Fiesta (Jan. 1): No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 North Carolina

Would Sam Howell actually play in this game, or could he become the first player to opt out of bowl season prior to becoming the first pick in the NFL draft? If he does play, it would be against a tougher defense than anything he will face during the regular season. (Though the Tar Heels would presumably face a very good Clemson defense in the ACC Championship Game.) It could be an interesting final data point for the scout teams of whichever clubs do the best jobs of tanking this fall.

Regardless of Howell's status, this would be Cincinnati's third marquee game of the season, as the Bearcats will also face Indiana and Notre Dame during nonconference play. They are the first Group of Five team to open a season ranked in the AP Top 10 in the CFP era, and those two big road games might be just enough to push them into the playoff if they were to run the table. That, of course, depends on what happens in the Power Five, because Cincinnati isn't getting in if Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma all go undefeated, too. Still, this is the best opportunity the "little guys" have had to crash the playoff party.

Rose (Jan. 1): No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 12 Wisconsin

Both of these teams went 4-3 during the unprecedented 2020 season, and it feels like no one knows what to make of either because of that.

The Oregon defense took a huge step backward from the previous season, in large part because three of its best defensive backs opted out. The Wisconsin offense suffered a similar fate, not because of opt-outs but because it's kind of hard to replace one of the most productive running backs in FBS history, a unanimous All-American center, a starting quarterback and a top wide receiver during a pandemic.

Each team will be better, but to what degree? Placing them both just outside the Top 10 makes sense, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they both went 12-1 with a loss to Ohio State—Oregon's in Week 2, Wisconsin's in the Big Ten Championship Game—to finish just outside the CFP picture.

Sugar (Jan. 1): No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Iowa State

This one has the potential to be awesome, because Georgia and Iowa State are two of the most balanced, experienced teams in the country. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State will perhaps be better than the Bulldogs and Cyclones by year's end, but I would take either of these projected Sugar Bowl participants in a Week 1 game against any of those projected CFP squads. (So, yes, I'm picking Georgia to knock off Clemson.)

This would be one heck of a war in the trenches. Both teams should have great front sevens, Georgia always seems to have a solid offensive line, and Iowa State's O-line ought to be one of the best in the country. Would Georgia be able to protect JT Daniels? Would Iowa State be able to create lanes for Breece Hall? Whichever defense does a better job of getting into the opposing backfield would likely win the day.