5 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 193

0 of 5

Handout/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 193 went down Saturday night in Las Vegas, and the event paved a way for some pretty interesting matchup possibilities.

The card was topped by a clash between light heavyweight contenders, and former title challenger Thiago Santos picked up a decision win over the hot-and-cold Johnny Walker. It wasn't a particularly dazzling win, but it was sorely needed, as he was riding a trio of losses to Jon Jones, Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic.

The UFC Fight Night 193 co-main event, a middleweight fight between fringe contenders Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus, ended in disappointment, as the referee declared the bout a no-contest when Holland was knocked out and submitted after an inadvertent clash of heads.

Despite the tepid main event and disappointing co-headliner, the UFC Fight Night 193 card did feature some memorable fights. Chief among those were an upset win from Jared Gooden, who defeated Joe Solecki by split decision, and an impressive victory from rising flyweight prospect "King" Casey O'Neill, who thumped Antonina Shevchenko to a second-round TKO.

What's next for these UFC Fight Night 193 winners? Keep reading for the fights we're hoping to see when the dust is settled.