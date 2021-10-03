The Biggest Winners and Losers of 2021 MLB Regular Season

0 of 12

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The 2021 MLB season did not disappoint. There were a ton of surprises, from the San Francisco Giants' consistency to the St. Louis Cardinals' improbable late-season push.

There were also massive disappointments, such as the San Diego Padres' failure to even compete for a National League wild-card spot and the Los Angeles Angels' not being healthy enough to consider an American League West run.

The Chicago Cubs had an incredible fire sale.

The American League Central and National League East were uninspiring.

So with the end here, let's go over the biggest winners and losers of this season as we get ready for the playoffs.