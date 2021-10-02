The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 193

0 of 7

It was the perfect card for anyone with late-night plans.

The UFC's weekly Fight Night show from its Apex facility was still packed to overflowing after a late cancellation trimmed it to 12 bouts across seven weight classes, but the fighters made scheduling academic by combining for seven early endings—five by KO/TKO, another by submission and one by no contest.

Big-hitting light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker were on the marquee in the main event, marking just the ninth time in the promotion's history that two Brazilians met atop a fight card.

Santos was one of the first eight when he met Glover Teixeira on another Fight Night show last November.

ESPN was in its recurring position for the broadcast, featuring Brendan Fitzgerald and Daniel Cormier at the cage-side announce table, Heidi Androl working the room with breaking news and features and Din Thomas chiming in intermittently with in-fight technical analysis.

