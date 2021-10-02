10 Memorable Goal Celebrations from NHL Players

0 of 11

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

There are goals. And then there are goals.

There are celebrations. And then there are celebrations.

Not just the kind that erupt when a team wins a game, a playoff series or even a championship.

But the kind that blend both the joy of accomplishment and the zeal of the moment, with a dash or two of theatric extravagance thrown in for good measure.

Being the fools for the dramatic that we are, the B/R hockey writing types gathered to critique some of the NHL's all-time-great goal celebrations—or cellys, as they're commonly known—and put together a list of 10 of the most memorable, based on their significance, spontaneity and overall artistic impression.

Click through to take a look at what we came up with, and drop a comment or two with your favorites.