AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 1

Rampage usually started with its biggest match, and this week was no different with Danielson and Nick of The Young Bucks kicking things off. Matt Jackson and Brandon Cutler were there to provide backup even though Danielson was solo.

They locked up and traded shoulder tackles before Nick used his quickness to avoid The American Dragon. As he used some of his cold spray, Danielson laid him out with a suicide dive.

He put Nick in a surfboard submission and pulled his head back into a dragon sleeper. They continued to trade control back and forth, but Danielson soon established his dominance by grounding the tag team champion in several submissions.

Matt took some cheap shots at Danielson while the ref was distracted. After a commercial break, Nick was still in the driver's seat. Danielson became angry and unloaded on Nick with a litany of chops, kicks and knees.

Nick avoided a kick on the apron and Danielson's leg hit the ring post. Buck No. 1 hit a German suplex on the apron followed by an Escalera from the top rope to the floor. Cutler ate a boot from Nick when The American Dragon avoided the impact. Danielson locked in the Cattle Mutilation for the submission win.

Grade: B+

Analysis

This was a good match with a steady pace and some solid technical work from both competitors, but the ringside shenanigans were a bit much at times.

The bout didn't have the same level of urgency as Danielson vs. Kenny Omega, but it didn't need to. This performance felt completely different in a good way.

We will likely see Danielson continue to battle various members of The Super Elite until The Cleaner gives him the rematch he wants. Matt will probably be his opponent next week unless Tony Khan wants to give Cutler some ring time.