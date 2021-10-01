NBA Preseason 2021 Schedule and Predictions for Under-the-Radar Rookies

2 of 3

Theoretically, the decks are stacked against new Indiana Pacers big man Isaiah Jackson.

Landing in the Circle City meant joining a frontcourt already featuring two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, two-time blocks leader Myles Turner and 2019 first-rounder Goga Bitadze. If the Pacers don't want to force the issue with Jackson, they have enough depth to avoid doing so.

Having said that, it sure sounds like Indiana wants to get a long look at the 19-year-old, who wrapped his Sin City session by tying the summer league record with seven rejections.

"His defensive versatility is absolutely breathtaking," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. "I just have not seen a guy move, block shots, change shots, be able to guard any position the way I've seen him be able to do it."

Jackson's path to preseason playing time might not be as crowded as it seems. Indy knows what it has in Sabonis and Turner, so it doesn't need those players to do more this preseason than build up their stamina. While the Pacers will presumably want to get Bitadze some burn, T.J. Warren's ongoing foot problem could free some minutes at power forward, where Jackson looks versatile enough to play.

Our crystal ball says he'll not only log significant minutes, he'll see enough action to pace the first-year class in blocks and show its most potential at the defensive end.