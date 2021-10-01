NBA Preseason 2021 Schedule and Predictions for Under-the-Radar RookiesOctober 1, 2021
NBA Preseason 2021 Schedule and Predictions for Under-the-Radar Rookies
The NBA is back.
Media day is done, training camp is rolling right along and the first preseason contest tips this weekend.
Those exhibitions, which start with a super juicy, star-studded matchup Saturday night, will help whet the hoops world's appetite ahead of what could be an incredible 2021-22 campaign. To help build the excitement, we'll glance at the preseason slate, then spotlight a pair of under-the-radar rookies who could surprise during these tune-ups.
NBA Preseason Schedule, Upcoming Contests
The first preseason contest is slated for Saturday, Oct. 3, and the schedule tips in earnest early next week. The final preseason games will be held Oct. 15, four days before the actual season starts on Oct. 19.
Upcoming Contests
Sunday, Oct. 3
Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ET
Monday, Oct. 4
Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET
Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET
New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET
Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET
Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET
Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET
Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET
Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET
Isaiah Jackson Will Emerge as Best Rookie Defender
Theoretically, the decks are stacked against new Indiana Pacers big man Isaiah Jackson.
Landing in the Circle City meant joining a frontcourt already featuring two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, two-time blocks leader Myles Turner and 2019 first-rounder Goga Bitadze. If the Pacers don't want to force the issue with Jackson, they have enough depth to avoid doing so.
Having said that, it sure sounds like Indiana wants to get a long look at the 19-year-old, who wrapped his Sin City session by tying the summer league record with seven rejections.
"His defensive versatility is absolutely breathtaking," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. "I just have not seen a guy move, block shots, change shots, be able to guard any position the way I've seen him be able to do it."
Jackson's path to preseason playing time might not be as crowded as it seems. Indy knows what it has in Sabonis and Turner, so it doesn't need those players to do more this preseason than build up their stamina. While the Pacers will presumably want to get Bitadze some burn, T.J. Warren's ongoing foot problem could free some minutes at power forward, where Jackson looks versatile enough to play.
Our crystal ball says he'll not only log significant minutes, he'll see enough action to pace the first-year class in blocks and show its most potential at the defensive end.
Cameron Thomas Will Lead Rookies in Single-Game Scoring
When discussing Brooklyn's embarrassment-of-riches offense, Cameron Thomas won't be among the first names mentioned. But this year's No. 27 pick belongs somewhere in the conversation.
He's the kind of uber-confident point-producer who thinks he's in scoring range anywhere on the court and against any type of defensive coverage. That might torpedo his shooting rates on his rough nights, but on his good one, he'll make a lot of fanbases think he might be the one that got away.
If the Nets go easy on their vets this postseason, there should be at least one game where Thomas has the neon-green light to go wild. His shooting and scoring numbers will instantly spike and climb to a level no other rookie will reach this postseason.
Feel free to file this under the bold-prediction label, but it's not a wildly egregious take. He packs a knockout-powered scoring punch from all three levels, and he has already left a trail of scorched nets behind him. He left the famed Oak Hill Academy as the program's all-time leading scorer, paced all freshmen last season with 22.6 points per game and pumped in a Las Vegas Summer League-best 27.0 points per outing this offseason.