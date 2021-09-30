Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Results from September 30

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Results from September 30October 1, 2021
Christopher Daniels is back in Impact Wrestling, a product of the industry's forbidden door, and competed in his first match with the company since 2014.
His opponent? The monstrous Madman Fulton. That showdown headlined an episode that continued the build to the company's monumental Bound for Glory pay-per-view on October 23, the most prestigious event on its calendar.
A street fight between W. Morrissey and Eddie Edwards, a big Knockouts tag team match and a three-way X-Division Championship Tournament match rounded out another noteworthy broadcast on the road to the most significant night in Impact Wrestling.
Laredo Kid vs. Alex Zayne vs. Trey Miguel
With an opportunity to compete for the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory at stake, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne battled in a three-way match to kick off this week's episode.
The wild, chaotic action that have defined the division for 20 years was on display here as all three competitors took to the air in hopes of defeating their opponents. Miguel brought the aerial assault to a halt, applying a Muta Lock to Zayne that Laredo Kid broke up.
Chants of "all these guys" broke out in time for Zayne to slam his masked opponent. Miguel kicked him off the pin, delivered a Meteora and scored the pinfall victory.
Result
Miguel defeated Zayne and Laredo Kid
Grade
A
Analysis
Watch this now.
There was no denying that Miguel and Laredo Kid were primtime players whose exploits across multiple promotions are well documented. What this did was showcase Zayne as a performer on the level of those competitors and absolutely at home in the division.
A fast-paced, high-energy opener that had the fans in the Impact Zone hooked throughout the contest, this was an excellent taste of things to come at Bound For Glory. If the match that crowns the new champion lives up to the standard set in this one, we are in for a hell of a ride.
Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering
The No. 1 contenders to the Knockouts Tag Team Championships were determined in the latest battle between the teams of The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood) and Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering.
The heels controlled the middle portion of the match, working Grace over in their corner of the ring. Thicc Mama Pump created separation and tagged Ellering into the match, igniting a red-hot babyface comeback. A distraction by Kaleb at ringside, though, halted Grace and Ellering's momentum and the heels put the latter down with an inverted Russian leg sweep for the win.
Result
The Influence defeated Grace and Ellering
Grade
C+
Analysis
The talent involved here has worked with each other so frequently over the last handful of months that it was no surprise that the match was a fun, above-average contest with mostly good wrestling and solid enough in-ring chemistry.
The question is whether the finish and the hijinx surrounding it will leave the door open for the resumption of the feud after Bound For Glory. Even if the matches are good, all involved could use a bit freshening up by way of new opponents.
Madman Fulton vs. Christopher Daniels
Following a pre-taped farm brawl between Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James filmed ahead of their Bound For Glory match for the Knockouts Championship, Madman Fulton (accompanied by Ace Austin) made his way to the ring for a match with the returning "Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels.
Fulton overpowered Daniels early and often, using his strength advantage to overcome the X-Division pillar's experience advantage. Daniels fought back, driving Fulton to the mat with an STO for a near-fall.
Late, Austin took a cheap shot at Daniels, prompting Josh Alexander to make the save and fend him off. Back in the ring, Daniels delivered the Angel's Wings and added the Best Moonsault Ever to Fulton for the win.
Result
Daniels defeated Fulton
Grade
C
Analysis
This probably should have been better than it was.
Daniels looked good, Fulton is a solid big man, but the chemistry here wasn't quite as strong as you might have hoped for. That the focus was ultimately on Austin and Alexander by the end of the match didn't help matters.
This appears to be leading to a tag team match and if the endgame is to put Alexander over ahead of his career-defining match at Bound For Glory, then it is all worth it. Hopefully, Daniels gets to shine in what might be his last handful of appearances with a company he is as responsible for building as any.
Will Rhino Stay with Violent by Design
Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner made their way to the ring as Violent By Design decided the fate of Rhino within its group.
Young said the group was previously dominant. It was unstoppable until Rhino ruined it. The Man-Beast made his way to the ring. After several minutes of EY's rhetoric, Heath's music played and the former One Man Rock Band made his long-awaited return.
He cleared the heels of the ring but did not reunite with his friend and former tag team partner as Rhino exited through the crowd to end the segment, a man torn.
Grade
A
Analysis
It would have been easy for Heath to return, Rhino embrace him and everyone to live happily ever after. Instead, Impact sought to create intrigue. Which side will Rhino choose? When will he pledge his allegiance?
The feud between Rhino/Heath and VBD has been building for a year, dating back to Heath's untimely injury. Now, it is time to pull the proverbial trigger.
Even if it takes a few weeks longer than we thought.
Street Fight: W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards
After a sneak attack by Moose and W. Morrissey left Sami Callihan sidelined with a severe ankle injury, Eddie Edwards battled the monstrous Morrissey in a Street Fight. Moose, it was revealed, was barred from ringside.
A hardcore, weapon-heavy main event culminated with Alisha Edward's saving her husband with kendo stick shots to the back of Morrissey. Edwards sent his opponent crashing through two chairs. Back inside, he set Morrissey up for the Boston Knee Party but Alisha stopped him and added a barbed wire-wrapped chair. The finisher put Morrissey down for three.
After the match, Moose hit the ring and brutalized Eddie while Morrissey forced Alisha to watch as the show went off the air.
Result
Edwards defeated Morrissey
Grade
B
Analysis
This was another strong, physical hardcore match in a long line of them for Edwards. He works the style well, regardless of the opponent, so it makes sense that he continues to find himself in them.
Here, he had a talented big man to work with which meant lots of selling but when the time came, extra impressive offense.
What worked best was the heel beatdown following the match and the heat generated by Morrissey and Moose for making Alisha watch her husband’s torment. The match between Edwards and Moose on pay-per-view will be great and should help settle a long-running feud.