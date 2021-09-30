Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Results from September 30

1 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

With an opportunity to compete for the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory at stake, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne battled in a three-way match to kick off this week's episode.

The wild, chaotic action that have defined the division for 20 years was on display here as all three competitors took to the air in hopes of defeating their opponents. Miguel brought the aerial assault to a halt, applying a Muta Lock to Zayne that Laredo Kid broke up.

Chants of "all these guys" broke out in time for Zayne to slam his masked opponent. Miguel kicked him off the pin, delivered a Meteora and scored the pinfall victory.

Result

Miguel defeated Zayne and Laredo Kid

Grade

A

Analysis

Watch this now.

There was no denying that Miguel and Laredo Kid were primtime players whose exploits across multiple promotions are well documented. What this did was showcase Zayne as a performer on the level of those competitors and absolutely at home in the division.

A fast-paced, high-energy opener that had the fans in the Impact Zone hooked throughout the contest, this was an excellent taste of things to come at Bound For Glory. If the match that crowns the new champion lives up to the standard set in this one, we are in for a hell of a ride.