MLB Playoff Picture 2021: Latest Postseason Bracket and World Series Odds

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Four American League teams are within two games of each other with four days remaining in the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees split the first two games of their series, and the Boston Red Sox did the same against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those two series between AL East squads will come to a conclusion on Thursday while the Seattle Mariners relax at home.

Seattle moved within a half-game of the second wild-card position occupied by the Red Sox with a sweep of the Oakland Athletics. Oakland was eliminated from the playoff hunt in the series that ended on Wednesday.

The National League playoff situation got simpler after Wednesday's results. Atlanta's magic number to win the NL East is one after it took its second consecutive victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The San Francisco Giants have a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. If the Dodgers can't make up the gap, they will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card game.