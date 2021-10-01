The NFL's Best Players Hiding on Practice Squads Entering October

0 of 11

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

As we approach the second month of the 2021 NFL season, teams are beginning to figure out exactly what they have on their rosters. For many of them, what they have is not enough.

Injuries and poor performances have left several teams lacking at key positions. The free-agent and trade markets are popular solutions in the eyes of fans and media members alike. However, many teams will be better served by looking to their practice squads for assistance. Elevating a player doesn't generate as much buzz as a swing-for-the-fences trade, but it has its advantages.

Practice-squad players have generally spent part or all of the season with their respective franchises and are already familiar with the system and the personnel. Their transition to the active roster should be smooth and immediate, while it can take weeks for a new addition to even see the field. Of course, practice-squad players are also available for other teams to sign.

And many players on the practice squad have legitimate impact potential. These aren't just unproven players and rookies anymore. When the Cleveland Browns signed Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 3, for example, they added a player with 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

Here, we'll examine the 10 best players currently biding their time on the practice squad. Factors like upside, positional value and proven production, where applicable, will be considered here. First, though, we'll take a quick look at how the practice squad works in 2021.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.