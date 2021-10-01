The NFL's Best Players Hiding on Practice Squads Entering OctoberOctober 1, 2021
The NFL's Best Players Hiding on Practice Squads Entering October
As we approach the second month of the 2021 NFL season, teams are beginning to figure out exactly what they have on their rosters. For many of them, what they have is not enough.
Injuries and poor performances have left several teams lacking at key positions. The free-agent and trade markets are popular solutions in the eyes of fans and media members alike. However, many teams will be better served by looking to their practice squads for assistance. Elevating a player doesn't generate as much buzz as a swing-for-the-fences trade, but it has its advantages.
Practice-squad players have generally spent part or all of the season with their respective franchises and are already familiar with the system and the personnel. Their transition to the active roster should be smooth and immediate, while it can take weeks for a new addition to even see the field. Of course, practice-squad players are also available for other teams to sign.
And many players on the practice squad have legitimate impact potential. These aren't just unproven players and rookies anymore. When the Cleveland Browns signed Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 3, for example, they added a player with 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
Here, we'll examine the 10 best players currently biding their time on the practice squad. Factors like upside, positional value and proven production, where applicable, will be considered here. First, though, we'll take a quick look at how the practice squad works in 2021.
Players are listed in alphabetical order.
Practice Squad Overview
The NFL has made some notable changes to the practice squad rules over the past couple of years—with the global pandemic sparking several tweaks last year. After years of having eight- and 10-player practice squads, the limit was raised to 16 players in 2020.
Teams are free to sign players with no accrued seasons on their resumes. Players who have spent at least six regular-season games on the active roster, injured reserve or physically unable to perform (PUP) list in the same year earn an accrued season. Additionally, teams can sign players who have one accrued season with fewer than eight games on the active roster. Players who meet these guidelines are eligible for all 16 spots.
On top of this, teams can sign up to six veterans with no cap on experience. This is another change that occurred in 2020—before that, players with more than two accrued seasons were ineligible—and it's a significant one. For example, if the New York Jets want to keep an experienced quarterback around to help mentor rookie Zach Wilson, they can now do so without using an active roster spot—which is precisely what New York has done with Josh Johnson.
Changes have also been made to the promotional process. Each week, teams may activate up to two players without signing them to the active roster. These two will revert to the practice squad the following day. Players can be activated twice a season in this manner.
As has always been the case, players on the practice squad are eligible to sign to another team's active roster. However, another recent change gives teams the option of protecting four players. Teams can designate these players each Tuesday, preventing them from signing with another team through game day. This prevents opposing teams from poaching players mere days before kickoff—and in some cases, gaining valuable insight into a team's game plan.
Now that we have discussed how the practice squad works, let's take a look at 10 top options who could see game action in the coming weeks and months.
Le'Veon Bell, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Let's be honest, Le'Veon Bell has not been the same perennial Pro Bowler since his holdout with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. He had 1,250 scrimmage yards for the New York Jets in 2019 but also averaged just 3.2 yards per carry. He landed with the Kansas City Chiefs in the middle of last season but was used sparingly (63 carries, 13 receptions).
However, teams looking for a back who can do it all should still consider Bell a high-end option. The three-time Pro Bowler has loads of experience as a runner, as a receiver and in pass protection. Bell has topped 1,200 rushing yards in a season three times. He topped 60 receptions four times.
With 394 receptions on his resume, Bell would be, at worst, a quality third-down receiving back.
Bell is currently signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him called up at some point. Baltimore has added Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman to the active roster but lost J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards for the year before Week 1 even arrived.
While Bell may no longer be suited for a workhorse role, the 29-year-old should still have plenty left in the proverbial tank. If the Ravens don't call him up, a team struggling to field a potent rushing attack—like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Atlanta Falcons, should give him a look.
Potential Fits: Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Though he doesn't boast the overall experience of some practice-squad receivers, Travis Fulgham flashed a lot of upside during his 2020 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2019 sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion led Philadelphia in receiving yards last season.
In 2020, Fulgham caught 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns, and some believed this was only the start of a promising Philadelphia career.
"I liked what I saw. I can't speak to work ethic, I can't speak to professionalism, I can't speak to any of that … but Fulgham is a big kid, runs well, I thought he showed good cutting ability," NFL analyst Greg Cosell told the Inside the Birds podcast (h/t Josh Lynch of Eagles Wire). "I thought he made contested catches."
Fulgham was ultimately waived during final roster cuts, so reaching his potential on the playing field will have to wait. However, the 26-year-old is just entering his prime and should be a top target for any team looking to take a flier on a young receiver. Rebuilding teams like the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars should give him some consideration.
Potential Fits: Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars
Javian Hawkins, RB, Los Angeles Rams
One of two rookies to make this list, running back Javian Hawkins earns a spot because of his NFL-ready skill set. An undrafted free agent out of Louisville, Hawkins spent offseason time with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans before landing on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.
In just eight games with the Cardinals last season, Hawkins rushed for 822 yards, seven touchdowns and 6.2 yards per carry. Though a bit undersized at 183 pounds, Hawkins has the tools to be a quality change-of-pace back as a pro.
"He plays tough and physical, willing to run in-between the tackles and fitting up defenders in protection while also showing adequate vision and tempo on his runs, especially outside zone concepts," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
Because of his size, Hawkins isn't likely to fill a starting role. However a team that seeks depth and/or a third-down option should come calling. The Buccaneers and Steelers utilize his change-of-pace skill set.
Potential Fits: Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Javian Hawkins possesses intriguing upside, but teams in need of experience should home in on players like Le'Veon Bell and fellow veteran Jordan Howard.
Howard, who is currently on Philadelphia's practice squad, was a rookie Pro Bowler in 2016. During his first two years in the NFL, he amassed 2,435 rushing yards while topping 1,100 rushing yards in each campaign.
Though not quite the dual-threat back that Bell is (only 83 career receptions), Howard may be more valuable as a runner. He averaged a paltry 1.7 yards per carry in limited action with the Eagles and Miami Dolphins last season, but he's averaged 4.2 yards for his career.
In 2019, he averaged 4.4 yards per rush while amassing 525 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
At only 26 years old, the 2016 fifth-round pick should still be in his physical prime. He would be a great candidate for short-yardage and goal-line work for most teams—of his 28 carries in Miami last season, four went for touchdowns and six for first downs. Teams that have struggled to produce rushing touchdowns, like the Falcons and Jets, should be interested.
Potential Fits: Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars
Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
Karl Joseph's presence on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad is largely the product of their talent in the secondary—where Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick are the starting safeties. With a different team, Joseph could be challenging for a starting role.
Joseph was a starting safety with the Cleveland Browns last season. He made eight starts and appeared in 14 games, finishing with 67 tackles, four passes defended, an interception and two fumble recoveries. It was a down year for Joseph, who allowed an opposing passer rating of 111.6, but it's worth noting Cleveland's secondary struggled as a whole, ranking 22nd in passing yards allowed.
A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2016, Joseph has appeared in 63 career games with 49 starts. The West Virginia product has 303 tackles, 19 passes defended, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries, three sacks and 11 tackles for loss on his resume.
Joseph started 41 of 49 games during his time with the Raiders.
At 28 years old, Joseph should have several good years ahead of him. It would be a mild surprise if he makes it through 2021 without being signed to an active roster. Teams that have struggled in the secondary, like the Jaguars and the Minnesota Vikings, should already have an eye on Joseph.
Potential Fits: Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings
Nick Mullens, QB, Cleveland Browns
Given the rash of injuries we've already seen at the quarterback position—Tua Tagovailoa, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Carson Wentz have all missed time—Nick Mullens' presence on the Browns practice squad is a bit of a mystery.
In terms of backup value, Mullens has loads of it. A 2017 undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi, he spent the last three years holding a clipboard and making the occasional start for the San Francisco 49ers.
Mullens has appeared in 19 games with 16 starts overall. While his career passer rating of 87.2 is far from impressive, he has flashed plenty of upside. He's completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
Quarterbacks with Mullens' experience and arm talent don't usually languish on the practice squad, but that's exactly where he finds himself three games into 2021. This is likely to change, though, as injuries continue to mount and teams continue shuffling their quarterback depth charts. Virtually any team dealing with a quarterback injury should already be interested.
Potential Fits: Chicago Bears, Houston Texans
JoJo Natson, WR/KR, Cleveland Browns
A few wide receivers made our list because of their upside or proven prowess as a pass-catcher. Wideout JoJo Natson—who is signed to the Browns practice squad—makes the list because of his return ability.
Natson, a 2017 undrafted free agent out of Akron, has extensive experience returning both kickoffs and punts. He has appeared in 35 games through four seasons and returned 64 punts and 36 kickoffs. Unfortunately, Natson's 2020 campaign was cut short after three games by a torn ACL.
While he has never returned a kick for a touchdown, he has averaged a solid 7.7 yards on punt returns and 20.9 yards on kickoff returns. His 7.7 yards per punt return would place him 14th in the NFL in that category this season.
In short, Natson is a better return option than many of the players currently serving on active rosters. Squads looking for a special-teams boost should call him with a contract offer. The Bears and Houston Texans, two teams that have struggled mightily on punt returns should top the list of interested parties.
Potential Fits: Chicago Bears, Houston Texans
Dazz Newsome, WR, Chicago Bears
The other rookie on our list, Dazz Newsome doesn't possess the polish of Javian Hawkins. However, he has a lot of untapped potential as both a slot weapon and a core special teamer.
"Overall, Newsome can be a contributor as a slot-only WR who brings punt-return ability and will need to continue to refine his route-running mechanics and consistency because of his questionable ability and size to win on the outside," Tice wrote.
A sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears out of North Carolina, Newsome likely would have been a higher pick in a different draft class. This year's group was loaded, though, which pushed Newsome into Day 3.
Five wide receivers—Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Kadarius Toney and Rashod Bateman—went in Round 1. Twenty-nine wide receivers were drafted ahead of Newsome.
As a senior, Newsome caught 54 passes for 684 yards and six touchdowns. He also returned 17 punts for an average of 9.9 yards and one kickoff. Newsome's potential to contribute as both a depth receiver and a return specialist could easily earn him an active roster spot before season's end. Here again, rebuilding teams lacking top-tier receiving talent should be interested.
Potential Fits: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints
Nickell Robey-Coleman, CB, Detroit Lions
Teams in search of cornerback help should be monitoring Nickell Robey-Coleman, who is currently signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. An undrafted free agent out of USC in 2013, he has carved out a fine career as a depth player and nickel specialist.
Through eight seasons, he has appeared in 126 games with 30 starts. He has totaled 49 passes defended, six interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and 334 tackles and five sacks.
Though Robey-Coleman wasn't as impressive with the Eagles last season (125.2 passer rating allowed when targeted), he yielded a passer rating of just 84.3 with the Los Angeles Rams the previous year. Robey-Coleman has played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in every season of his career.
Robey-Coleman also provides special-teams experience, having played 811 snaps on that unit with the Rams, Eagles and Buffalo Bills.
The best veteran corner in the practice-squad pool, the 29-year-old would provide an immediate impact to any team willing to sign him. Teams that have struggled to contain the pass, like the Buccaneers and the Falcons, should have interest in Robey-Coleman.
Potential Fits: Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kenny Stills, WR, New Orleans Saints
Given his resume, it's a bit surprising that wideout Kenny Stills isn't on an active roster. The New Orleans Saints did promote him for the Week 3 matchup with the New England Patriots, but that was only a temporary move.
Against New England, he caught one of three targets for 17 yards.
While Stills' limited production this season isn't impressive, he's had some outstanding campaigns in his career. He produced at least 550 receiving yards in six of his first seven pro seasons. Before recording just 144 receiving yards and a touchdown with the Houston Texans in 2020, Stills averaged just over five receiving touchdowns per year.
The 29-year-old Oklahoma product is a legitimate downfield threat who has a career average of 15.6 yards per reception. He did once land Pro Bowl money, signing a four-year, $32 million deal with the Dolphins in 2017.
There's a very good chance we'll see more of Stills on the playing field this season. He's a proven commodity who could fit with a potential contender like the New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans.
Potential Fits: New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans
Advanced statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.