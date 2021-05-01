Javian Hawkins NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons RB

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'8 1/8"

WEIGHT: 183



POSITIVES

—Shows good vision and tempo on outside zone runs. Consistently lets his blockers climb to the second level and will press the hole before cutting north.

—Above-average overall athlete who plays with above-average foot quickness and good body control. Shows good footwork when he navigates his way around blockers and defenders without wasted motion or loss of acceleration. Above-average long speed and flashes the ability to pull away from defenders, but not a true burner.

—Consistently tough and competitive player. Classic Scrappy-Doo style player being undersized and not backing down. Willing to run in-between the tackles on run concepts like Duo.

—Shows very good eyes on pass protection assignments. Is able to meet blitzers in the hole before they gather a ton of steam.

—Plays with above-average with flashes of good contact balance. Able to keep his feet despite early contact.

NEGATIVES

—Poor size for the RB position that will limit the amount of touches in the NFL. Thin framed that is maxed out already.

—Will cut defenders on pass protection due to his size. Hard to consistently do that at NFL level.

—Plays with some linear stiffness. Straight-line type of player that’s not overly shifty making defenders miss in tight spaces.

—Louisville did split him out at times, but as a body as opposed to highlight him. Will need to work on route running tree.

2020 STATISTICS

8 G, 133 carries, 822 yards, 6.2 avg., 7 TD, 16 rec., 127 yards, 1 TD

OVERALL

Javian Hawkins is an undersized RB who brings a polished skill set to the position that makes him a fun prospect to watch. The obvious thing to talk about with Hawkins is his sub–190-pound playing weight and that will be the biggest question mark with him throughout his career, not just for durability reasons but for consistent play strength. He plays tough and physical, willing to run in-between the tackles and fitting up defenders in protection while also showing adequate vision and tempo on his runs, especially outside zone concepts.

Hawkins is not overly twitchy and more of a smooth athlete with OK acceleration. He prefers to weave in-and-out of his blockers when working to the second level, but does display tight footwork and no loss of momentum when doing so. Hawkins shows good eyes when protecting the QB and is willing to meet defenders in the hole to block them, showing good hand technique when doing so, but sometimes lacking the size and strength to hold up (he will cut defenders which is a no-no at the NFL level.)

Overall, Hawkins is a tough, team-first type of guy who does a lot of things in the run game well, but his lack of size, route running chops and overwhelming speed will limit his team fit and true 3-down potential. If he can produce as a returner or as a special teams demon then his value will grow, but ideally he’d be on an outside zone-heavy team with another RB or two to share carries and protection responsibilities with.

GRADE: 6.8/10 (5th-6th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 191/300

POSITION RANK: RB13

PRO COMPARISON: Donnel Pumphrey

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice