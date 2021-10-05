Start, Bench or G-League? Predictions for Every 1st-Round NBA Draft Pick

13 of 13

21. Keon Johnson (Los Angeles Clippers, SG/SF)

Prediction: G League

ROY Odds: +8000

Explosiveness sets Johnson apart, but his ball-handling and shooting are too far behind for the Clippers to regularly use him on the wing. He'll play most of his minutes in the G League trying to sharpen his scoring skills.

22. Isaiah Jackson (Indiana Pacers, PF/C)

Prediction: Bench energizer/defensive specialist

ROY Odds: +10000

Jackson's playing time won't be consistent behind Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. He does have a chance to leapfrog Goga Bitadze or steal minutes from Torrey Craig, though.

Jackson's offensive game is limited, but with standout athleticism and quickness for a big, he'll be able to make plays just by cutting, crashing the glass and blocking shots.

23. Usman Garuba (Houston Rockets, PF/C)

Prediction: Bench energizer/defensive specialist

ROY Odds: +10000

The appeal to Garuba stems from his defensive tools and switchability. He won't offer much offensively outside of smart passes and easy finishes, but he comes with Euroleague experience, a motor and IQ that should serve him well as a rookie.

24. Josh Christopher (Houston Rockets, SG)

Prediction: Bench scorer

ROY Odds: N/A

Christopher's minutes could be limited at first. They'll increase once the losses start to pile up or if Houston can trade Eric Gordon.

Christopher has a classic sixth man's game with his one-on-one skills, steak-scoring ability and mix of athleticism and energy.

25. Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks, SG)

Prediction: Bench shooter

ROY Odds: +6000

The Knicks likely drafted Grimes thinking he could contribute right away. After making 100 threes as a junior at Houston, he drilled 22 in six summer-league games.

Grimes won't offer much creation or scoring inside the arc, but his shooting, defensive IQ and overall savvy should lead to rookie minutes.

26. Nah'Shon Hyland (Denver Nuggets, SG)

Prediction: Bench scorer

ROY Odds: +7000

Jamal Murray's absence could allow Hyland to earn time, especially when Austin Rivers inevitably hits his wall. The rookie averaged 19.8 points in summer league, having the same success creating for himself and shot-making as he did at VCU.

Convincing coaches he could play-make for others will increase his chances of receiving backup point guard minutes, though one-on-one offense and shooting will make him money.

27. Cameron Thomas (Brooklyn Nets, SG)

Prediction: Bench scorer

ROY Odds: +6000

Landing in Brooklyn with stars to learn from may benefit Thomas long term. But he isn't getting many minutes in the Nets' loaded rotation.

Whenever he gets a chance, which could happen due to injuries or load management, he'll offer instant offense with his self-creation and confident shot-making.

28. Jaden Springer (Philadelphia 76ers, PG/SG)

Prediction: Bench combo

ROY Odds: +10000

Springer's only chance to receive regular minutes will come if the 76ers trade Ben Simmons and don't receive another ball-handler in return. Either way, he'll spend a good chunk of the year on the bench.

A versatile combo and tough defender, Springer just turned 19 last month and needs time to improve his playmaking and off-the-dribble scoring.

29. Day'Ron Sharpe (Brooklyn Nets, C)

Prediction: G League

ROY Odds: N/A

There isn't room in Brooklyn's rotation for bigs or rookies in general. Sharpe's passing and offensive rebounding should eventually become useful to the Nets, but it won't be this season.

30. Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies, PF)

Prediction: G League

ROY Odds: N/A

Memphis' Aldama pick was a long-term play on a big with a modernized skill set that includes shooting and ball-handling. He won't play for the Grizzlies this season, however.

His only opponents last year were Lafayette, American, Navy, Lehigh, Army and Colgate, and he was brutal in summer league (18.6 percent FG).

