Breaking Down B/R MLB Community's World Series Predictions and Winner

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Favorite: Tampa Bay Rays (37 votes)

The Rays deserve to be the American League favorites as the reigning pennant winners who have the best record in the league. That said, I'm still surprised to see the oft-overlooked small-market club get the respect it deserves from the public.

Now if only all of the people who voted for them lived in Tampa Bay and showed up to their games.

With a 3.72 team ERA (fifth in MLB) and 5.3 runs per game (second in MLB), the Rays might be the most balanced we've seen them in recent years.

Runner-Up: New York Yankees (34 votes)

It's easy to call Yankees fans homers. It's also easy to get behind the idea that this team can go on a run.

The Yankees have won seven in a row entering play Wednesday and had a 13-game winning streak last month, so they've proved capable of rattling off victories. Their 44-24 record since the All-Star break is just a half-game behind the Rays for best in the AL, and once Jonathan Loaisiga returns from a shoulder injury, the pitching staff will be at full strength.

Getting past Tampa Bay might be their toughest test. The Rays lead the season series 9-7 with a convincing plus-38 run differential, and the two teams are on a collision course for the ALDS. First things first, they'll square off three more times to wrap up the regular season.

The Rest: Chicago White Sox (22 votes), Houston Astros (21 votes), Toronto Blue Jays (10 votes), Boston Red Sox (6 votes), Seattle Mariners (4 votes)

Can the White Sox flip the switch after coasting to an AL Central title? They are as healthy as they've been all year, but it's been a while since they've played a meaningful game.

The Astros will be serenaded with boos wherever they go, but this is an experienced, well-balanced group capable of relishing the role of villain and shaking up the postseason picture.

The biggest surprise for me is the Red Sox receiving just six votes. That's a big, loud fanbase in Boston, so maybe that's a good indication that getting swept by the Yankees last weekend has snuffed out any postseason expectations.