Who Are the Top 5 Prospects at Every Position in 2022 NBA Draft?

5. Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama, Junior)

Quinerly returns as one of the nation's best shooting point guards, having just shot 43.3 percent from three, 44.6 percent off the catch and 46.3 percent off the dribble. He'll share the ball with freshman JD Davison, but Herb Jones, John Petty Jr. and Josh Primo leaving should lead to a heavy creation workload for Quinerly as well as a chance to improve his reputation as a lead decision-maker.

4. Andre Curbelo (Illinois, Sophomore)

Limited size and shooting potential lower Curbelo's NBA ceiling, but scouts will still value his signature knack for breaking down defenses and creating shots for teammates. With Ayo Dosunmu gone, Curbelo should be one of the country's assist leaders. Though his jumper is likely still a weakness, he'll find ways to score with his craftiness and touch around the basket.

3. JD Davison (Alabama, Freshman)

Davison's identity is built around explosiveness that puts pressure on defenses and creates highlight finishes. At the Iverson Roundball Classic in May, however, he demonstrated more point-guard feel setting up teammates and making touch shots. Davison has arguably the most two-way upside of any prospect at his shallow position, but he'll need to continue showing scouts he's a trustworthy lead playmaker with a jumper that's becoming a regular threat.

2. Nolan Hickman (Gonzaga, Freshman)

Playing with Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren should allow Hickman to consistently showcase his slick passing skills and vision. His ability to run offense and facilitate will become evident, even while sharing the ball with senior Andrew Nembhard. Meanwhile, shooting/pull-up accuracy and flashes of finishing craft could help paint Hickman as a complete lead ball-handler.

1. Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee, Freshman)

Speed, passing IQ, shooting skills and winning have me willing to look past Chandler's 6'0", 175-pound frame. NBA scouts will value his pick-and-roll and pull-up games, and despite lacking size and explosion, he can still rise above the rim off one foot and bother opposing ball-handlers with his quickness. Assuaging concerns about his ability to separate or finish against bigger guards could help Chandler become the first point guard drafted in 2022.