Who Are the Top 5 Prospects at Every Position in 2022 NBA Draft?October 1, 2021
Who Are the Top 5 Prospects at Every Position in 2022 NBA Draft?
The 2022 NBA draft class has clear-cut strong and weak positions.
As positions continue to evolve in today's league, so does the way we label and categorize prospects.
We ranked and separated 2022 draft-eligible names (Memphis' Emoni Bates isn't eligible until 2023) into: Lead ball-handlers, combo/2-guards, interchangeable wings, combo forwards, hybrid bigs and true bigs/centers.
Lead Ball-Handlers
5. Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama, Junior)
Quinerly returns as one of the nation's best shooting point guards, having just shot 43.3 percent from three, 44.6 percent off the catch and 46.3 percent off the dribble. He'll share the ball with freshman JD Davison, but Herb Jones, John Petty Jr. and Josh Primo leaving should lead to a heavy creation workload for Quinerly as well as a chance to improve his reputation as a lead decision-maker.
4. Andre Curbelo (Illinois, Sophomore)
Limited size and shooting potential lower Curbelo's NBA ceiling, but scouts will still value his signature knack for breaking down defenses and creating shots for teammates. With Ayo Dosunmu gone, Curbelo should be one of the country's assist leaders. Though his jumper is likely still a weakness, he'll find ways to score with his craftiness and touch around the basket.
3. JD Davison (Alabama, Freshman)
Davison's identity is built around explosiveness that puts pressure on defenses and creates highlight finishes. At the Iverson Roundball Classic in May, however, he demonstrated more point-guard feel setting up teammates and making touch shots. Davison has arguably the most two-way upside of any prospect at his shallow position, but he'll need to continue showing scouts he's a trustworthy lead playmaker with a jumper that's becoming a regular threat.
2. Nolan Hickman (Gonzaga, Freshman)
Playing with Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren should allow Hickman to consistently showcase his slick passing skills and vision. His ability to run offense and facilitate will become evident, even while sharing the ball with senior Andrew Nembhard. Meanwhile, shooting/pull-up accuracy and flashes of finishing craft could help paint Hickman as a complete lead ball-handler.
1. Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee, Freshman)
Speed, passing IQ, shooting skills and winning have me willing to look past Chandler's 6'0", 175-pound frame. NBA scouts will value his pick-and-roll and pull-up games, and despite lacking size and explosion, he can still rise above the rim off one foot and bother opposing ball-handlers with his quickness. Assuaging concerns about his ability to separate or finish against bigger guards could help Chandler become the first point guard drafted in 2022.
Combo/2-Guards
5. TyTy Washington (Kentucky, Freshman)
Washington will turn 20 during the season, but he's also one of the more advanced scoring freshmen with a three-ball, pull-up and floater game. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler will take most reps at point guard for Kentucky, so it may be difficult for Washington to showcase much playmaking skill. However, scouts should wind up seeing Washington mostly as a pure 2 and valuing his one-on-one game and shot-making versatility.
4. Jaden Ivey (Purdue, Sophomore)
While Ivey struggled from the field as a freshman, flashes of athleticism, pick-and-roll offense and shot-making still hinted at pro potential. A strong U19 World Cup performance (12.3 points, 48.3 percent FG) created more breakout expectations. He still needs to show shooting improvement, and it's tough to buy significant playmaking potential. But Ivey's skill versatility (for creating and off-ball scoring) and energy have become worth coveting.
3. Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite, 2003)
An NBA Academy standout, Daniels backed up the hype for Australia during the U19 World Cup, averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 boards, 4.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.9 threes. He won't dominate the ball as much with the G League Ignite next to Jaden Hardy and Scoot Henderson, but it shouldn't be difficult to see NBA potential in his 6'6" frame, change-of-direction moves off the dribble, downhill scoring, three-level shot-making and secondary playmaking skills.
2. Jean Montero (Overtime Elite, 2003)
On the scouting scene since 14 years old, Montero now brings his scoring to the Overtime Elite for its first year of operation. While it's difficult to currently assess how high the level of competition will be, there are many seasons of tape on Montero, a 6'3" ball-handler loaded with shot-creation and shot-making skill. He lacks size and explosion, so eyes should focus on his playmaking development and potential to continue separating with enough ease.
1. Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite, 2002)
The G League offers Hardy a fitting setting for his loose, confident scoring attack. He seems capable of matching Jalen Green's 20.3 points per game with the Ignite last year. For a 6'4" ball-handler, advanced shot-creation, high-level shot-making, deep range and shooting versatility fuel special scoring potential. Showing some playmaking potential and discipline with his shot selection could help maximize Hardy's stock and lead to top-three overall buzz.
Interchangeable Wings
5. Taevion Kinsey (Marshall, Senior)
An explosive leaper, Kinsey finished top-10 in dunks at just 6'5" while averaging 19.5 points and 3.0 assists on 60.2 percent true shooting. He's had a tough time convincing scouts that his creation skills will translate, but his touch has improved (41.2 percent 3PT, 81.8 percent FT), and his athleticism and passing are both pluses for an interchangeable wing.
4. Fedor Zugic (Ratiopharm Ulm, 2003)
International scouts have had over 100 opportunities to evaluate Zugic since 2018. Incredibly experienced for a 17-year-old, he'll play this season in Germany and look to build interest around his efficient scoring and shooting skills. Though Zugic doesn't offer playmaking potential, his three-ball and timely driving ability could make him an attractive spot-up role player for NBA teams.
3. Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand Breakers, 2003)
The idea of Dieng remains more appealing than his numbers (33.7 percent FG) were last year in France's third division. In the NBL this year, he'll look to sell NBA scouts on his versatility as a 6'9" wing with three-level shot-making skills and secondary playmaking ability.
2. Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona, Sophomore)
On sophomore-breakout watch, Mathurin averaged 16.1 points at the U19 World Cup despite not shooting nearly as well (34.5 percent) as he did for Arizona (41.8 percent). He was mostly a spot-up shot-maker who could attack closeouts and score off line drives. Extra flashes of creation and off-the-dribble shooting could lead to a draft-stock spike for 2022. He'll be 19 years old for the entire 2021-22 season.
1. Bryce McGowens (Nebraska, Freshman)
McGowens should look like a fit at either the NBA 2 or 3 positions with his 6'7" size and shooting. He's vulnerable to fading out of games or struggling with contact inside, but McGowens has a highly believable shot as well as impressive wiggle and scoring instincts off transition and drives. Enough consistency this year should have scouts willing to reach early on an advanced shot-maker who can play either wing spot.
Traditional Small Forwards
5. Kendall Brown (Baylor, Freshman)
Brown should make immediate noise with his defensive instincts and activity. His play at GEICO Nationals moved the needle in our book, as he consistently made an impact by forcing turnovers and earning easy points in transition. It's possible his creation and shooting skills are too far behind for a one-and-done wing, but long term, Brown's ability to pressure opponents with his tools/athleticism at both ends remains intriguing.
4. Nikola Jovic (Mega Bemax, 2003)
Mega Bemax should expect to see NBA scouts regularly this season, particularly after Jovic averaged 18.1 points on 36.4 percent shooting from three at the U19 World Cup. For a 6'10" small forward, his ball-handling, creation, scoring versatility and shooting range should help lessen concerns about how well he'll defend in the NBA.
3. Matthew Cleveland (Florida State, Freshman)
Cleveland's scoring instincts should pop with a Florida State team that typically shares the ball. He doesn't need many dribbles to generate offense. At 6'6", Cleveland locates gaps in a defense and attacks them with timely drives and cuts. NBA scouts should see an easy fit if he can make enough jumpers this year and demonstrate some shooting potential.
2. Peyton Watson (UCLA, Freshman)
At 6'8", Watson possesses a wing's movement and skill set. His skill level is still behind his positional tools and athleticism, which we saw during the U19 World Cup (34.4 percent FG, 2-12 3PT). Even without much offensive polish, he'll find ways to make an impact by slashing, finishing and defending. But flashes of perimeter shot-creation and shot-making should point to more scoring upside that figures to make Watson a tempting project come draft night.
1. Caleb Houstan (Michigan, Freshman)
Houstan's 6'8" frame, convincing shooting stroke and shot-making versatility point to an NBA fit. He possesses more of a complementary skill set, but he emerged as a top option during Canada's bronze-medal run this summer at the U19s. While his off-the-dribble creation remains a work in progress, Houstan should still see plenty of spot-up scoring opportunities (and some pick-and-roll ball-handling possessions) filling in for Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers.
Combo Forwards
5. Julian Champagnie (St. John's, Junior)
NBA teams might see Champagnie better suited as a stretch 4 because of his 6'8", 220-pound size, shooting and lack of playmaking for a wing. He doesn't offer a ton of creation or versatility, but by June, his shot-making could look dangerous enough for teams to buy.
4. Marcus Bagley (Arizona State, Sophomore)
Twelve games weren't enough for scouts to buy into Bagley last year, but he clearly offers appealing shooting versatility for a 6'8", interchangeable forward. Despite him showing limited ability to create, Bagley has a convincing shooting stroke, fluidity to attack closeouts and tools for guarding multiple positions.
3. Jabari Walker (Colorado, Sophomore)
Offensively, Walker seems better suited as a 4 who can shoot, but at 6'8" and 200 pounds with the quickness to defend wings (plus his own lack of creation off the dribble), some coaches may opt to use him as a big wing. Making 23-of-44 threes, covering ground defensively and providing active, productive minutes (21.5 points, 12.2 rebounds per 40) earned Walker a spot on the breakout radar.
2. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee, Freshman)
Baldwin playing for his father at Milwaukee will come with its pros and cons, as there should be no shortage of touches/shots, but also no major margin for error given the lack of competition he'll face compared to other top prospects. For a 6'9", 220-pound forward, perimeter shot-making sets Baldwin apart. He didn't shoot well at the U19 World Cup, but the eye test buys his jumper. However, his creation and explosion inside the arc are relatively more questionable.
1. AJ Griffin (Duke, Freshman)
A knee injury and the pandemic have kept Griffin from playing much this past year, but his physical tools and skill set have always screamed NBA potential. The 6'6", 220-pound combo forward pops off the screen/floor with his strong frame, shot-making, defensive playmaking and flashes of self-creation. Consistency will be the key to his draft stock at Duke, but the eye test sees a potential top-five talent.
Hybrid Bigs
5. Michael Foster (G League Ignite, 2003)
Playing for coach Jason Hart and the Ignite should benefit Foster, an aggressive, skilled forward who can forget there are four other teammates to pass to. At 6'8", 215 pounds, he's developed impressive creation moves and shot-making off step-backs and fallaways. But he'll want to cut down on the isolation hero shots and prove he's not a liability on defense.
4. Daimion Collins (Kentucky, Freshman)
At 6'9", 190 pounds, Collins' thin frame looks better suited for a forward position. But he's also developed some perimeter skill, an exciting development when taking into account his athleticism and shot-blocking around the basket. Enough flashes of drives past closeouts and threes could propel Collins into the lottery mix.
3. Jabari Smith (Auburn, PF, Freshman)
Smith should stand out easily with his 6'10", 220-pound frame and refined skill set for post scoring and shooting. Auburn figures to feature him around the key, where he can rise and fire or separate into hooks and fallaways. Though the Tigers added North Carolina center Walker Kessler, JT Thor leaving the program early should open up extra opportunities for Smith to showcase his inside-out repertoire and three-ball.
2. Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga, Freshman)
There is a case for Holmgren having the draft's highest upside based on his soft shooting stroke, ball-handling and passing skills, finishing coordination/dexterity, shot-blocking instincts/tools and switchability. A 195-pound frame also suggests he presents more risk than the other No. 1 overall candidates. Still, Holmgren might just be sharp enough with the ball away from the basket, too tough to challenge above the rim and mobile enough defensively to avoid major concerns about his strength.
1. Paolo Banchero (Duke, Freshman)
Banchero's game has evolved over the past year, with the 6'10" power forward now a threat to initiate fast breaks, create off the dribble and separate into step-back and fallaway jumpers. We're still waiting to see how far along his three-point shooting has come, but for an athletic big with his physical tools, Banchero's presence around the basket and expanding scoring versatility scream All-Star potential. Looking comfortable from three could give him an edge over Holmgren as the nation's top prospect.
True Bigs/Centers
5. Walker Kessler (Auburn, Sophomore)
After only playing 8.8 minutes as a freshman at North Carolina, Kessler figures to see a massive role increase at Auburn. The 7'1" center was an outstanding offensive rebounder and shot-blocker in limited action last year, and with freshman Jabari Smith potentially able to stretch the floor from the 4, Kessler should be in a good position to build on his flashes of post play.
4. Khalifa Diop (Gran Canaria, 2002)
Coming off a productive 2019 World Cup, Diop is off to a strong start in the Spanish ACB, using his size and mobility to finish plays, sets screens and remain active. For a 6'11", 231-pound 19-year-old, enough production in Spain's top league should lead to second-round looks.
3. Mark Williams (Duke, Sophomore)
Williams' physical tools (7'0" size, 7'5" wingspan) for finishing (66.4 pct. FG) and shot-blocking (9.6 BLK pct.) are the draw for NBA teams. He's limited offensively and away from the basket, but averaging 16.7 points over Duke's final six games helped create breakout expectations for 2021-22.
2. Yannick Nzosa (Unicaja, 2003)
Speed and lateral quickness separate Nzosa from other 7-footers. He'll be one of the draft's most exciting defensive prospects with unique movement skills for containing, switching, recovering and making plays on the ball. In three Spanish ACB games this season, it's become clear that he still has a ways to go offensively, though his wheels and inside touch still translate to easy baskets.
1. Jalen Duren (Memphis, C, Freshman)
Duren's initial appeal stems from his muscular 6'10", 250-pound frame. Given his body type at 18 years old, it's easy to picture him physically excelling at the NBA level, finishing through contact, gobbling up offensive boards and protecting the rim. Limited shooting range and ball-handling skills are drawbacks that hint at a lower ceiling compared to bigs Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren. But flashes of post footwork/touch and passing still point to more potential upside and versatility long term.
Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports, Sports-Reference.com