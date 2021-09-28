MLB Playoff Picture 2021: Yankees-Blue Jays and Most Pivotal Series Remaining

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays flipped around the American League wild-card race during their last meeting with the New York Yankees.

Toronto will hope to replicate the performances from the four-game sweep at Yankee Stadium earlier this month to claw into a wild-card position.

New York comes into Rogers Centre as the top team in the AL wild-card race, but that status could change with one loss.

The Yankees are one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox. Toronto is one game behind Boston, while the Seattle Mariners are 1.5 games adrift of the Red Sox.

Seattle has a chance to knock out the Oakland Athletics from the AL wild-card race in a series that began on Monday. The Mariners won the series opener at home and now Oakland has a slim margin of error for the rest of its games in the pacific northwest.

All of the playoff attention in the National League is centered on the East division race between Atlanta and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The top two teams in the NL East will go head-to-head starting Tuesday in a three-game set at Truist Park that could determine the division champion.