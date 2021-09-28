MLB Rumors: Latest Contract Buzz on Shohei Ohtani, Adam Wainwright

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

As the MLB postseason approaches, a spotlight shines brightly on prominent MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani and celebrated pitcher Adam Wainwright, their statuses with their current teams in question as contract talks loom large.

For Ohtani, recognition of his generational talent and winning are a major focal point. Wainwright, one of the most beloved Cardinals in the long history of the St. Louis organization, hopes to finish out his career with the team that he has been with since 2005.

Where do negotiations stand with each player entering the most interesting stretch of the baseball year?

Wainwright, Cardinals "Encouraged"

The idea of Wainwright signing a long-term contract at this point in his career is highly unlikely. This past January, the right-handed pitcher signed a one-year, $8-million deal to keep him around for 2021. That is the most likely path to keeping the veteran with the team and both Wainwright and the Cardinals are "encouraged by introductory negotiations and are hopeful they’ll agree on a contract in the near future for the veteran’s return," wrote Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch.

Wainwright recorded his 2,000th strikeout, becoming the 85th player to do so, earlier this month.

His ERA (3.05) is as low as it has been since 2015, he has thrown three complete games and added a shutout here in 2021. He is unlikely to out-throw anyone at this stage of his career but he is a wily pitcher, an asset to the dugout and one of the city's most beloved sports stars.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Letting him walk does not seem to be an option for a Cardinals organization that could use his leadership as it prepares for a postseason run. Veteran players like Wainwright, who have been with the organization through all of its playoff successes and disappointments are invaluable.

That talks have already begun and the early takeaways are positive is a good thing for the team and a player whose career really should wrap up under the cardinal red ball cap.

Winning as Valuable as Money to Shohei Ohtani

There are no contract extension conversations currently ongoing between the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and American League most valuable player front-runner Shohei Ohtani, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported.

Even if they were, Ohtani's desire for money may very well take a backseat to the team's ability to put together a winning clubhouse.

"I really like the team. I love the fans. I love the atmosphere of the team. But, more than that, I want to win. That’s the biggest thing for me. I’ll leave it at that," he said after Sunday's loss to Seattle, the frustration evident even through his interpreter.

"It’s very frustrating, very disappointing. I always look forward to being in the playoff race at the end."

Ohtani has had a monumental year, exploding at the plate with 45 home runs and amassing 183 strikeouts on the mound. He has been equally excellent in both offense and defense; an all-world player for a team with two of them (Mike Trout being the other) and no MLB playoff wins between them.

Free agency awaits Ohtani in 2023 if he and the Angels cannot come to an agreement on a new deal before then. For LA, the idea of letting that happen is inconceivable. Generational players cannot be manifested or grown in a farm league. Ohtani is such a player. Sign him up, pair him with Trout and build around that nucleus.

The alternative is wasting two of the best, and most important, players of their generation.