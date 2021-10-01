Grading Every 2021 1st-Round Rookie in the NFL

0 of 32

David Richard/Associated Press

A hyped 2021 first-round draft class has left its early mark on the NFL, in some cases helping to change the landscape as fans know it.

Three games in, it's time to step back and dish some early grades for each first-round pick. Some of these will be incomplete, while the rest are based on the player's journey since the draft and through their first pro games.

Keep in mind, a poor grade might be more the fault of circumstances, not the rookie himself. Either way, grades are subject to change for better or worse as the first-year players work through their 17-game debuts.