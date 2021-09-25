Blue Jays' Marcus Semien Ties MLB Single-Season Record for Most HRs by 2B

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays star Marcus Semien hit his 43rd home run of the season Saturday night, tying the MLB record for the most home runs by a second baseman in a single season.

Semien's record-tying blast was a solo shot in the sixth inning off Minnesota Twins reliever Luke Farrell. Semien also had a single in the game, and the Blue Jays went on to win 6-1.

After the game, Semien commented on his historic home run, per SI Now's Ethan Diamandas:

He also joked that, despite the record, he still doesn't think of himself as a second baseman, per Sportsnet's Arash Madani:

With seven games left in the season, Semien has a good shot at breaking Davey Johnson's record, which he set as a member of the Atlanta Braves in 1973. He'll get his next opportunity Sunday afternoon in the series finale against the Twins.

It's been a year to remember for the 31-year-old infielder, who signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Blue Jays after spending the last six seasons in Oakland. He was voted to his first All-Star game in July and will finish the season with career bests in home runs, RBI and stolen bases. His .341 on-base percentage and .544 slugging percentage would also be high marks if they hold.

After spending almost his entire career at shortstop, the change of scenery and position has helped Semien become one of the sport's top players. The Blue Jays will continue to rely on his bat down the stretch as they trail Boston and New York in the AL Wild Card race.

