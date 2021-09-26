Predictions for Batting Titles and MLB Stat Races Coming Down to the Wire

0 of 7

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The final days of the 2021 MLB season are upon us, and while the postseason picture still needs sorting, some individual statistical accolades are up for grabs as well.

Ahead we've taken a closer look at the seven statistical races realistically ongoing among the big three at the plate (batting average, home runs, RBI) and on the mound (wins, ERA and strikeouts).

Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hold on and win the AL batting title?

Who will come out on top in a three-way battle for the AL home run crown?

Which of the two NL Cy Young front-runners will finish with the lowest ERA?

Those are just some of the questions that still need to be answered before the playoffs.