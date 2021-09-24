Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 6 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Stamford Bridge, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET

Streaming: NBCSN, Universo

This is the big one, folks. The one that features the two title favorites, two of the most valuable squads in the land and no shortage of entertaining football.

It would surprise many if either Manchester City or Chelsea didn't lift the EPL trophy at the end of the season. They are the league's deepest, most accomplished squads and have made their intentions clear with their spending. The managers, City's Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel are two of the most accomplished in the league.

Most recently, both sides advanced in the EFL Cup, or as it has come to be known, City's Cup, and could be headed for another bout in the final if they keep up their strong starts. Undefeated since an opening-day loss at Tottenham Hotspur, Pep's side should never be overlooked, even if its last EPL match was a disappointing scoreless stalemate vs. Southampton.

Usually up for bigger competition, the team that he rolls out against Chelsea will be ready for a fight. It's a long season, and no one is more methodical than Guardiola, so much so that his former employer, Barcelona, is pining for his return, per El Nacional (via Sport Witness). This match will be about tactics more than most, as the two whip-smart bosses try to out-think each other.

Chelsea is the favorite, given its flawless start, which was buoyed by a penalty-shootout win vs. Aston Villa in the EFL Cup. Let's take a moment to recognize Kepa Arrizabalaga, who became the club's all-time leader in shootout saves in that one. And Timo Werner scored! It was his first in blue since May. The vibes, as they say, are immaculate.

We haven't even touched on Romelu Lukaku, who has been sensational since his Stamford Bridge return. He is (and always was) the prototypical EPL No. 9. He's big, strong, unforgiving in front of goal and can involve his teammates in all aspects of attacking play. It's great having him back in the league, and he's only going to get better as he gets more familiar with this team.

Apologies to Antonio and Co., but it's likely that the Belgian is the one lifting the Golden Boot come the spring time...and he'll start adding to that tally on Saturday morning.

City is good, without question, but Chelsea is better, and it'll keep rolling along with a massive home win.

Match Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Man City