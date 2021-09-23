Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Results from September 23

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D'Amore kicked off this week's show by introducing X-Division champion Josh Alexander, who is exercising Option C, meaning he will voluntarily vacate his title for a shoat the Impact World Championship, held by Christian Cage.

Alexander discussed his lengthy journey to the top of Impact and said he has done everything he could with the X-Division title. Cage made his presence felt, seemingly prepared to talk his prospective opponent out of the match when Ace Austin and Madman Fulton interrupted.

Austin taunted Alexander, who reminded The Inevitable that he took the X-Division title from him. The heels delivered stereo cheap shots to the babyfaces, leaving them reeling to close out the segment.

Grade

C+

Analysis

This introduced the career-altering decision made by Alexander, kept Austin involved so as to provide a heel foil for the build to Bound For Glory, and set up a match for later in the show between Alexander and Austin that should answer all questions about the rightful No. 1 contender.

Cage is great at this sort of thing, still being unequivocally the babyface but showing enough of a heel edge that he can seamlessly fill that role if need be by the time the PPV hits the airwaves.

A solid, if unspectacular start to this week's show.