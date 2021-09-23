Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Results from September 23September 24, 2021
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Results from September 23
The Road to Bound For Glory began Thursday night on AXS TV as Impact Wrestling presented an episode centered around new No. 1 contender Josh Alexander and his decision to give up the X-Division Championship in pursuit of the Impact world title, held by Christian Cage.
Mickie James appeared as tension between her and Deonna Purrazzo escalated, Chelsea Green and Rohit Raju wrote the latest chapter in their intergender rivalry and Bullet Club's Hikuleo battled David Finlay in a grudge match.
Who emerged victorious and which competitors built momentum ahead of the October 23 pay-per-view? Find out with this recap of this week's show.
Josh Alexander Addresses His Bound for Glory Challenge
Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D'Amore kicked off this week's show by introducing X-Division champion Josh Alexander, who is exercising Option C, meaning he will voluntarily vacate his title for a shoat the Impact World Championship, held by Christian Cage.
Alexander discussed his lengthy journey to the top of Impact and said he has done everything he could with the X-Division title. Cage made his presence felt, seemingly prepared to talk his prospective opponent out of the match when Ace Austin and Madman Fulton interrupted.
Austin taunted Alexander, who reminded The Inevitable that he took the X-Division title from him. The heels delivered stereo cheap shots to the babyfaces, leaving them reeling to close out the segment.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This introduced the career-altering decision made by Alexander, kept Austin involved so as to provide a heel foil for the build to Bound For Glory, and set up a match for later in the show between Alexander and Austin that should answer all questions about the rightful No. 1 contender.
Cage is great at this sort of thing, still being unequivocally the babyface but showing enough of a heel edge that he can seamlessly fill that role if need be by the time the PPV hits the airwaves.
A solid, if unspectacular start to this week's show.
Hikuleo vs. David Finlay
The rivalry between Bullet Club and FinJuice continued this week in singles competition as Hikuleo battled David Finlay.
The big man dominated the action but Finlay fought from underneath and scored the pinfall victory with a jackknife rollup.
After the match, Juice Robinson returned to thwart a two-on-one beatdown by Hikuleo and Chris Bey, only to fall victim to a sneak attack at the hands of the returning El Phantasmo.
The reunited members of Bullet Club stood tall to close out the segment.
Result
Finlay defeated Hikuleo
Grade
C+
Analysis
Hikuleo needs these reps in order to improve his in-ring game and matches like this, against a talented worker such as Finlay, will do just that.
The biggest takeaway from this segment was the return of ELP and the strengthening of Bullet Club entering Bound For Glory. The question now is, as FinJuice again finds themselves outnumbered, who will step up and side with them in battle?
The answer to that question should help elevate a story that feels like it hit a wall a few weeks back when Jay White disappeared from the equation.
Rohit Raju vs. Chelsea Green
Matt Cardona may have sidelined Shera but that did not mean Rohit Raju didn't have an insurance policy in store for Long Island Iced Z and his fiancee, Chelsea Green, when he battled Green in a rare intergender match.
Green fought her way back into the match after several moments of Raju dominance, dropping him with a Thesz press and adding a German suplex. The return of Raj Singh and a cheap shot to Cardona on the outside allowed Raju to capitalize on the distraction and score a rollup victory on Green.
Result
Raju defeated Green
Grade
C+
Analysis
Who knows where this is heading, long term, but Raju is a consummate heel; just an opportunistic cheater who brags as if he won the match clean when he knows damn well he cheated his ass off to secure the victory. That includes reintroducing Singh to the equation as backup.
Furthermore, he selflessly sold everything for Green, who looked like a total badass as she hung in there with a former X-Division champion.
Inevitably, she will get the win and her pairing with Cardona will move on but for now, there are far worse things they can be doing than working with one of the workhorses of Impact.
Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Brian
The product of a backstage confrontation from earlier in the show, Willie Mack and Rich Swann battled Brian Myers and VSK, who were accompanied by Zicky Dice and Sam Beale.
Myers and VSK slowed Mack's momentum and worked him over with some concentrated offense but the big man fought back and rocked Myers with a forearm. A hot tag to Swann sparked a babyface comeback and a major slipup by the fumbling, bumbling Beale saw him shove the former world champion off the top rope and onto VSK for the victory.
Result
Swann and Mack defeated VSK and Myers
Grade
C
Analysis
There was some in-ring action to like about this one, particularly on the part of young VSK, but the finish was a bit much and nearly ruined the entire match. It was too hokey and gimmicky, even as the performers involved looked to do something fresh and interesting.
No one really comes out of the ordeal looking good. Swann lucks his way into a win, the heels look like bumbling simpletons and the result is a tag team match with no immediate benefit to speak of.
Everyone involved is better than that and more importantly, has earned better than that.
This was a rare miss for an Impact company that has been steady and consistently good for the last year.
Mickie James Returns to the Impact Zone
Mickie James returned to the Impact Zone and called out Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo and The Virtuosa obliged.
After weeks of mounting tension, James officially laid down the challenge for a championship match against Purrazzo in Las Vegas. Purrazzo denied her, saying the legendary competitor has not earned a championship opportunity against the top star in the division.
The women came to blows until Scott D'Amore appeared and granted James the match at Bound For Glory, much to the dismay of his company's current titleholder.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was the segment and announcement that fans have waited for.
James and Purrazzo have been in the midst of the best feud in the entire company for the last month so the formal announcement of their long-awaited match is reason to be excited if you are a fan of women's wrestling.
The impending match is going to be excellent. James is a veteran of these high-profile matches and Purrazzo is the most consistently excellent women's wrestler in the business. Her reign has been superb and should culminate in another show-stealing performance, this time involving a bona-fide main eventer.
Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin
Ace Austin benefited from interference from Madman Fulton to seize control of his match with Josh Alexander in the main event of this week's show.
Alexander delivered four suplexes to Austin but Ace answered with a DDT to recapture control of the match. The action broke down late, with more interference from Fulton backfiring, before Alexander delivered the C-4 for the pinfall victory.
After the match, Christian Cage made the save but Fulton and Austin jumped the babyfaces. From out of nowhere, Impact legend Christopher Daniels made the save and cleared the heel out to bring the show to its end.
Result
Alexander defeated Austin
Grade
B+
Analysis
Alexander and Austin have great in-ring chemistry and almost always deliver when called upon. That they had a good, competitive match here to help propel The Walking Weapon into his main event run was no surprise.
The stunner was the return of Daniels, whose career will forever be linked to Impact. One of the most decorated and celebrated stars in the long and illustrious history of the company, he helped lay the foundation for the X-Division as we know it.
Now an employee of AEW, he is nearing the end of his in-ring career so it makes sense that he would return to a promotion as integral to his success over the last 20 years as any.
What he will do, who he will work with and exactly what the end game is involving The Fallen Angel remains to be seen.