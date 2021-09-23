Reacting to B/R MLB Community's MVP, Cy Young Picks for 2021 Season

11 of 11

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

There is no faster way to look like you have zero idea what you're talking about than to call Ohtani overrated. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a fantastic year, but Ohtani is having a season we're still going to be talking about 50 years from now. No one comes close to his impact on the game right now.

NL MVP: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

The NL MVP race was wide open until Harper caught fire after the All-Star break. He'll always have his detractors, and the Phillies might again be on the outside looking in this October, but he deserves to add a second MVP award to his trophy case this winter.

AL Cy Young: Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays

He's the AL leader in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts and innings pitched. What more can you ask from the Cy Young winner than to lead his league in those stats? The more compelling question is how much he's going to earn in free agency this winter, and whether the Blue Jays will be the ones to pony up.

NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer, Los Angeles Dodgers

We aren't talking enough about how utterly dominant Scherzer has been since joining the Dodgers at the trade deadline. The NL is loaded with elite starting pitching right now, but he still deserves to win the award unanimously in his age-37 season.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, and accurate through Tuesday's games.