Ryder Cup 2021 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, TV Info and Live Stream

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Before the United States and Europe duel on the golf course, they will take part in the opening ceremony of the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Thursday night's proceedings will formally kick off the three-day event in Wisconsin that was pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe has had the upper hand in the continental rivalry over the last decade. It is the reigning champion from 2018 and won four of the last five events dating back to 2010.

Europe is captained by Padraig Harrington, who was a mainstay on the European Ryder Cup squad in the 2000s.

Steve Stricker, who is a Wisconsin native and three-time Ryder Cup participant, is in charge of the United States squad.

Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony Info

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Thursday, September 23

Time: 5-8 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live Stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app and RyderCup.com.

The Americans come into the Ryder Cup with all of the pressure on their shoulders.

They have a single Ryder Cup victory in the last decade and have not defended home soil well in the last 20 years.

The United States is 2-2 on home soil since the turn of the century. Europe has not lost any of its home Ryder Cups in that span.

Europe won the Ryder Cup back from the United States in commanding fashion three years ago, sealing victory by seven points.

Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter all earned multiple points for Europe three years ago, and they are once again on the roster for this year's competition.

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau were the top American point earners in 2018, and they are all back for the 2021 event.

However, the Americans do have plenty of unfamiliar faces to the competition. Stricker chose six Ryder Cup rookies to play at Whistling Straits.

In 2018, Thomas and Finau performed well as rookies, but the veterans in the squad did not achieve the same level of success.

Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa are among the collection of rookies.

On paper, the American squad looks strong. Thomas, Spieth, Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are the players with previous Ryder Cup experience.

DeChambeau did not win any of his three matches in 2018, and Johnson has an under .500 record in the competition.

Meanwhile, the European squad boasts six players with winning Ryder Cup records and the No. 1 player in the world in Jon Rahm, who went 1-2 in his first appearance.

If the new players in the American squad play as well as they have over the past year, they should give the experienced European squad a tough test.

Until the Europeans are officially eliminated on Sunday, they should be viewed as the favored side because of how successful they have been recently.