Buy or Sell Every MLB Postseason Contender as a World Series Threat

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Not all MLB contenders are built for postseason success.

From the makeup of the starting rotation to the depth of the bullpen to the reliability of the offensive attack, a team needs to check all the boxes to go on a World Series run.

With the 2021 regular season winding to a close and the start of the playoffs right around the corner, the postseason landscape is still taking shape.

Entering play Thursday, 16 teams had at least a glimmer of a chance of earning a playoff berth, according to the odds from FanGraphs.

Ahead, we'll take a closer look at each of those clubs and buy or sell them as legitimate World Series contenders, based on how their roster profiles for success in the bright lights of October.