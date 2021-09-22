2021 NFL Playoff Hopefuls Who Should Be Concerned Heading into Week 3

1 of 6

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

After remaking their defense in the offseason, the Browns became a trendy Super Bowl dark horse—picked by one Bleacher Report analyst to make the big game in our preseason predictions. However, it's clear after two weeks that the Cleveland defense remains a liability.

The Browns surrendered 397 yards and 33 points to the Chiefs in the season opener. That's not too surprising, given the prowess of Patrick Mahomes and Co. However, the Browns turned around and surrendered 302 yards and 21 points to a Houston Texans team that lost starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor at halftime.

More alarming is the fact that Cleveland might be sitting at 0-2 if Taylor hadn't exited the game. The Browns had no answer for the dual-threat signal-caller, who was 10-of-11 for 125 yards with 15 rushing yards and two touchdowns before departing with a hamstring injury.

Houston's switch to rookie Davis Mills and a pair of turnovers—a Mills interception and a muffed punt—may have saved Cleveland's early season.

The addition of Jadeveon Clowney hasn't made Myles Garrett an unstoppable force—he has just one sack and three quarterback pressures. Cleveland's revamped secondary looks as inconsistent as it did a year ago.

To make matters worse, the Browns will be without offensive leader Jarvis Landry for at least three games, as he was recently placed on injured reserve with an MCL sprain.

Cleveland's new defense was always going to require time to come together, but the Browns need to find ways to speed up the process. This may require defensive coordinator Joe Woods simplifying his schemes and/or looking to the free-agent and trade markets for veteran reinforcements.

At the same time, the Browns must figure out how to weather the absences of Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to return from last year's ACL tear. That could mean more early-season work for running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, which would potentially leave them worn later in the year.