3 Cowboys Trade Targets After Week 2

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After two weeks of the 2021 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys fans have plenty of reason for optimism.

The team sits at 1-1 in a division where every team has at least one loss already. Dak Prescott is back and healthy enough to make the offense one of the most prolific in the NFL, and the revamped defense under Dan Quinn has shown signs of improvement from last season's disaster.

The bottom line is that this team is good enough to win the NFC East as long as it plays to its potential. With an epic offense and even average defense they will win the division.

But if they want to elevate the ceiling of the team, there may still have to be some additions to the roster. The Cowboys showed in Week 1 that they could be a piece or two away from beating a team like the Buccaneers, who they could meet again in the postseason.

With that in mind, here are three players they could be targeting once we get closer to the trade deadline if they want to strengthen their roster.