2021 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 3

0 of 11

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season featured no shortage of excitement. The Tennessee Titans pulled off a come-from-behind overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens played an instant classic on Sunday Night Football, and the ageless Tom Brady threw five touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons.

Unfortunately, Week 2 was also riddled with injuries. Key players like T.J. Watt (groin), Jarvis Landry (knee), Andy Dalton (knee), Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), Tyrod Taylor (hamstring), Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and Trey Sermon (concussion) went down.

Teams could look to the free-agent market for replacements if any of those injuries prove to be long-term. But with few strong options available, many teams will likely turn to trades instead.

Fortunately, the NFL's trade market will remain open until Nov. 2. Each week until then, we'll examine the NFL's top 10 trade targets based on each team's on-field and salary-cap situations, players' roles, any relevant trade buzz and common sense.