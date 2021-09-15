2021 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 2

0 of 11

The first week of the 2021 NFL season has ended. The Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders wrapped the opening slate with an overtime thriller on Monday night. Now, teams are on to their preparation for Week 2.

For some teams, strengthening the roster will be part of the equation. Many holes were exposed during Week 1, and as always, injuries played a factor. We saw our first major quarterback injury of the season, as Washington Football Team signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick landed on injured reserve with a right hip subluxation.

For those teams looking to make additions, the trade market will remain open until November 2. Each week until then, we'll examine the NFL's top-10 trade targets based on each team's on-field and salary-cap situations, players' roles, any relevant trade buzz and common sense.