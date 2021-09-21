College Football Picks: Week 4 Predictions for Every Game

6 of 7

I usually try to limit this section to five games and list them in chronological order. However, this always seems to be the point in the season when it feels like 35-40 teams deserve to be ranked. Give it another three weeks and it'll feel more like only 15 teams are worthy of the honor, but we're broadening our horizons a bit in hopes of capturing all of the "Wait, Are They Good This Year?" teams facing respectable Week 4 opponents.

Games are ranked in ascending order of how badly I want to watch them.

10. Liberty (3-0) at Syracuse (2-1), 8 p.m. ET (Friday): Last October, it was a 38-17 Liberty win at Syracuse that first piqued our interest in the Flames as a legitimate threat to run the table. And that wasn't even a particularly good game for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (182 passing yards, 58 rushing yards, two touchdowns). This is his biggest chance to shine prior to the Nov. 6 showdown with Ole Miss. Prediction: Liberty 35, Syracuse 17

9. Marshall (2-1) at Appalachian State (2-1), 7:30 p.m. ET (Thursday): Marshall just suffered a brutal 42-38 loss to East Carolina in which the Thundering Herd were outscored 21-0 in the final eight minutes. And now they need to try to get right against Appalachian State—a team they defeated 17-7 last season, but also a team that darn near won at Miami in Week 2. The Mountaineers are favored at home, but Marshall's Grant Wells (371 pass yards per game) will make this one interesting. Prediction: Appalachian State 27, Marshall 24

8. Oregon State (2-1) at USC (2-1), 10:30 p.m. ET: I'm not expecting this to be a close game, but I'm very interested to see if Kedon Slovis or Jaxson Dart takes the bulk of the snaps at quarterback for USC. If it's the true freshman who wins the job, one has to wonder how many more weeks it will be until Slovis lands in the transfer portal. Sure would be comical if he ends up taking over at UGA in 2022, assuming former USC transfer JT Daniels leaves for the NFL after this season. Prediction: USC 38, Oregon State 21

7. Missouri (2-1) at Boston College (3-0), Noon ET: If you listen closely, you can almost hear the oddsmakers shrugging their shoulders at this game. BC opened as a one-point favorite, but now Missouri by a field goal seems to be the consensus. Such is life when trying to figure out what to expect from an Eagles team that has won its first three games by a combined 93 points, albeit without facing anyone even remotely worth mentioning. Boston College also lost quarterback Phil Jurkovec to a possibly season-ending hand injury in Week 2, which adds another "Who the heck knows?" to the equation. But if Boston College wins this one and takes a 4-0 record into next week's game against Clemson, buckle up for some fun. Prediction: Missouri 31, Boston College 27

6. Texas Tech (3-0) at Texas (2-1), Noon ET: Tyler Shough's first two games at Texas Tech were rather shockingly unproductive, but the former Oregon transfer exploded for 399 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 3 rout of FIU. And unlike the first two games in which it seemed like he was only targeting Erik Ezukanma, he spread the ball all around the offense in that one. The Red Raiders will have a great chance in this one if he has a repeat performance, but Texas will have a little bit too much Bijan Robinson in the end. Prediction: Texas 35, Texas Tech 31

5. Kentucky (3-0) at South Carolina (2-1), 7 p.m. ET: To everyone's surprise, Kentucky struggled in a five-point win over Chattanooga in Week 3. Although, if the Wildcats got caught peeking ahead to their upcoming gauntlet (at SC, vs. FLA, vs. LSU, at UGA) and simply took the Mocs for granted, it's hard to blame them. They'll be re-focused and ready to stuff the Gamecocks run this week to improve to 4-0. Prediction: Kentucky 27, South Carolina 14

4. UTSA (3-0) at Memphis (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET: Got to love any game in which one team is guaranteed to improve to 4-0. Memphis' freshman QB-RB tandem of Seth Henigan and Brandon Thomas is already having one heck of a season. But UTSA has a darn fine running back of its own in Sincere McCormick, and its defense has held back-to-back opponents below 200 total yards. Hard to imagine the Roadrunners could do that to this Memphis offense, but they will officially be on "Undefeated Season Watch" if they manage to win this road game. Prediction: Memphis 34, UTSA 27

3. Wake Forest (3-0) at Virginia (2-1), 7 p.m. ET (Friday): Wake Forest has gotten out to an impressive start with three consecutive wins by at least three touchdowns, including last week's rout of Florida State in which the Demon Deacons forced six turnovers. But how about the early play of Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong? He has thrown for 959 yards and nine touchdowns over his last two games against Illinois and North Carolina, and I like the lefty's chances of having another big game at home on Friday night. Prediction: Virginia 41, Wake Forest 35

2. LSU (2-1) at Mississippi State (2-1), Noon ET: Who's ready for a repeat of that stunning start to SEC play last fall? Neither of these teams runs the ball well and both defenses have done well to defend the run, so it wouldn't be the least bit surprising if Max Johnson and Will Rogers combine for something like 110 pass attempts in this one. And if it plays out that way, I like Mississippi State at home in a four-hour barn-burner. Prediction: Mississippi State 45, LSU 42

1. SMU (3-0) at TCU (2-0), Noon ET: In TCU's most recent game, it rallied from an early 12-0 deficit and a late 26-21 deficit to eke out a two-point win over Cal, thanks in part to not one, not two, but three failed two-point tries by the Golden Bears. And in SMU's most recent game, it escaped with a two-point win over Louisiana Tech on a tipped-and-caught Hail Mary at the buzzer—Tanner Mordecai's 16th touchdown pass in just three games as the starting quarterback. I get why the Big 12 team playing at home is favored by more than a touchdown, but get ready for more last-second drama. Prediction: TCU 38, SMU 35