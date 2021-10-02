Raw vs. SmackDown: Who Won Night 1 of the 2021 WWE Draft?

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

In the modern version of the brand split, Raw had two distinct advantages over the past few years.

Not only was the show able to pick first, but it would also get three picks per round compared to SmackDown's two. That extra pick often made a big difference, especially in early rounds.

This time, SmackDown got the first pick. We're not supposed to think of the logistics of this being scripted, but WWE didn't bother to make up an excuse for why SmackDown kicked off the draft this year. Obviously, the reason why was that it made sense for Roman Reigns—the champion of choice with a gimmick that revolves around him being the top dog of WWE—to be the first overall pick.

No explanation was given for why Raw doesn't have an extra overall pick per round, either. It made sense Raw had the extra people since it is three hours versus SmackDown's two, but we're also supposed to disregard that, it seems.

This gave SmackDown a massive boost, not just to be able to grab The Tribal Chief but to also not have to scramble to make up for the numbers game. At this stage, both brands are on equal playing field.

Well, they should be. However, the picks themselves have changed the landscape.