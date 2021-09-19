Every NHL Team's Betting Odds for the 2021-22 SeasonSeptember 19, 2021
Every NHL Team's Betting Odds for the 2021-22 Season
It's the beauty of the NHL offseason.
Every team is undefeated. Every team can plan a parade.
Until the regular schedule begins and we separate the wheat from the chaff.
Or, if you prefer, the contenders from the pretenders.
Given where teams finished last season and the personnel adds and subtracts that have subsequently been made, the levels of optimism are vastly different across the league's 32 organizations and fanbases.
The number-crunching types at DraftKings Sportsbook assessed those factors, and the hockey-writing types here at B/R got to work listing the teams in reverse order based on their title-winning odds.
Click through to see how it all turned out and where your favorites landed, and feel free to drop in a comment or two to let us know what you think.
Nos. 32-26: Senators, Sabres, Ducks, Coyotes, Blue Jackets
32. Ottawa Senators (+20000, bet $100 to win $20,000)
The future is bright at the Canadian Tire Centre because the Senators have begun stocking the roster with draft picks and high-profile prospects. But even the most optimistic fan would concede it's not time yet.
31. Buffalo Sabres (+20000)
OK, perhaps the folks who created the alphabet are Buffalo fans. Because listing teams by their nicknames is the only chance the Sabres have of escaping the basement these days. Good thing there's football in town.
30. Anaheim Ducks (+20000)
Trevor Zegras is a fair bet for Rookie of the Year, and the 2007 title isn't so long ago that fans have totally forgotten it, but the Ducks aren't likely to add a second banner anytime in the imminent future.
29. Arizona Coyotes (+20000)
The Coyotes have watched a lot of talent head to the exits, and they've still got four players aged 33 or older making at least $5 million per year. Not a good recipe for a banner-raising night in Phoenix.
28. Columbus Blue Jackets (+20000)
The Blue Jackets have begun the transformation—ending the John Tortorella era behind the bench and loading up with draft picks over the summer. They'll start climbing soon, but not to the top of the heap.
27. Detroit Red Wings (+15000)
If you're buying NHL futures stock, the Red Wings are among the low-priced bargains these days. General manager Steve Yzerman will get them back to contender status before too, too long, but not in 2021-22.
26. San Jose Sharks (+10000)
The Sharks have six guys making at least $6 million per season. Problem is, none of them can legitimately be considered among the league's very best players. Avoiding the Pacific basement is this year's goal.
Nos. 25-21: Predators, Kings, Canucks, Devils, Canadiens
25. Nashville Predators (+10000)
Yes, they've made the playoffs (or a reasonable facsimile) for seven straight seasons. Yes, they were a Stanley Cup finalist in 2016-17. But it seems like the window has closed and their chances are low.
24. Los Angeles Kings (+10000)
On the flip side of the Predators are the Kings. They have more talent in the pipeline and some emerging players already at the NHL level. Not an imminent threat, but if they manage to get a Jack Eichel, they'll move up.
23. Vancouver Canucks (+6000)
It's doubtful that fans in British Columbia are honestly expecting a deep playoff run this season. But 2021-22 almost can't help but be better than 2020-21. Get the youngsters under contract, and the future brightens.
22. New Jersey Devils (+5000)
Another team, another tick upward when it comes to levels of optimism. The Devils went all-in on free agency with the signing of Dougie Hamilton, which should at least make the season seem more fun.
21. Montreal Canadiens (+5000)
How can the team beaten in the 2020-21 Final be this far down? Seems the line-makers put more weight on the regular season than the playoff run. Reality probably resides somewhere in the middle.
Nos. 20-16: Blues, Jets, Flames, Blackhawks, Kraken
20. St. Louis Blues (+5000)
The mid-low tier is chock-full of teams that are good but not elite. The Blues are home here. Vladimir Tarasenko is still around for the time being, but other stalwarts from the 2018-19 title team are long gone.
19. Winnipeg Jets (+4500)
Looking for a team low on the board and in possession of a conceivable path to the Cup? That's the Jets. The forwards are good. The defense is improved. The goalie is elite. Remember where you heard it first.
18. Calgary Flames (+4500)
The Flames got a dual-Cup winner via free agency in Blake Coleman, but they don't seem on the level of the Jets elsewhere. Like the Kings below them, getting an Eichel deal done would make things better.
17. Chicago Blackhawks (+4500)
Feeling both nostalgic and optimistic? Ride with the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews remain from the glory days. Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury are new arrivals. Not likely, but not impossible.
16. Seattle Kraken (+4000)
Call it the New York Islanders model. The Kraken got themselves an elite goalie and a hard-nosed veteran defensive corps. If they can find some goals each night, they surely could win a few more than they lose.
Nos. 15-11: Flyers, Stars, Capitals, Wild, Penguins
15. Philadelphia Flyers (+4000)
Thirteen months ago, this price is a bargain. The Flyers were the top East seed heading into the 2019-20 tournament and then missed the party last season. They're better this year, but probably not all the way back.
14. Dallas Stars (+3500)
Speaking of 2019-20, here's the team that was beaten in the Final. Then, like the Flyers, the Stars fell entirely out of the field in 2020-21. Better health should bring a playoff berth back in play, but not a title.
13. Washington Capitals (+3000)
Another team from the four-digit tier that's worth laying a penny or two. Lest anyone forget, the Capitals were just off the Presidents' Trophy pace in 2020-21 and should remain reasonably in the mix.
12. Minnesota Wild (+2500)
One player doth not a championship make. But if the Wild don't manage to get reigning Calder Trophy winner Kirill Kaprizov signed, they can go ahead and forget about a title parade regardless of the preseason odds.
11. Pittsburgh Penguins (+2500)
The window looked open for the Penguins heading into the 2020-21 playoffs, but they were bounced in six games. Now Sidney Crosby is dinged up, and the goaltending isn't exactly a proven strength. Sell.
Nos. 10-6: Hurricanes, Rangers, Oilers, Panthers, Islanders
10. Carolina Hurricanes (+2500)
There's a lot to like about Carolina in this spot. Yes, Dougie Hamilton is gone. Yes, the goaltending roster was completely blown up. But there is a lot of young talent still around, and the Canes should be a factor.
9. New York Rangers (+2200)
Are they a better pick than the Hurricanes? Maybe not. But there's also a lot to like about the Rangers. They've loaded up on talent through recent drafts, and Artemi Panarin is an MVP-level player, too.
8. Edmonton Oilers (+2000)
The next season or two will be a referendum on general manager Ken Holland and the fanbase's patience. The Oilers were busy in the offseason and still have the last two Hart Trophy winners on the roster. Urgency.
7. Florida Panthers (+1800)
A nice dark horse at this spot. The franchise from metropolitan Miami has under-the-radar stars like Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov and the league's next great goalie in Spencer Knight.
6. New York Islanders (+1700)
How long can the Islanders remain in the final four without breaking through for a title or falling backward in the pack? We'll see, but it doesn't feel like they've gained as much ground as some others.
Nos. 5-1: Bruins, Maple Leafs, Lightning, Golden Knights, Avalanche
5. Boston Bruins (+1200)
It'd be easy to look at the Bruins and say they're old—given that Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand are 36 and 33, respectively—but Taylor Hall (29) and David Pastrnak (25) legitimize their top-five spot.
4. Toronto Maple Leafs (+900)
You probably knew the Maple Leafs haven't won in a while. It'll be 55 years in the spring, as a matter of fact. But they won the North last season for a reason. They're good, and a breakthrough could come soon.
3. Tampa Bay Lightning (+700)
Ah, to be the two-time defending champs who've retained their top-six forwards, a Norris Trophy defenseman and a Conn Smythe goalie. Go ahead, tell the folks in "Champa Bay" they won't win again.
2. Vegas Golden Knights (+700)
They'll be the favorites in the Pacific. They added a nice depth scorer in Evgenii Dadonov. And they're consistently mentioned as a possible destination for Eichel. No reason to believe they won't contend.
1. Colorado Avalanche (+475)
Go ahead. Find a weakness. They're loaded at forward. They're loaded on defense. And even with their No. 1 moved on to Seattle, they seem at least stable in goal. They're legitimately due for a parade.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.