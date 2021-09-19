Every NHL Team's Betting Odds for the 2021-22 Season

0 of 6

It's the beauty of the NHL offseason.

Every team is undefeated. Every team can plan a parade.

Until the regular schedule begins and we separate the wheat from the chaff.

Or, if you prefer, the contenders from the pretenders.

Given where teams finished last season and the personnel adds and subtracts that have subsequently been made, the levels of optimism are vastly different across the league's 32 organizations and fanbases.

The number-crunching types at DraftKings Sportsbook assessed those factors, and the hockey-writing types here at B/R got to work listing the teams in reverse order based on their title-winning odds.

Click through to see how it all turned out and where your favorites landed, and feel free to drop in a comment or two to let us know what you think.