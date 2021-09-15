AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 15

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Adam Cole made his in-ring debut Wednesday on All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, battling Frankie Kazarian in a blockbuster main event. That match, the latest in The Elite's quest for dominance in AEW, headlined a show that also saw Darby Allin battle Shawn Spears, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in tag team action and Bryan Danielson address world champion Kenny Omega.

Was Cole able to score the all-important victory and kick off his in-ring run with the company on a positive foot or did Kazarian score an upset, dealing The Elite a devastating blow during what should be a celebratory time for the faction?

Find out with this recap of the September 15 broadcast.