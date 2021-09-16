Lakers Players Who Will Determine LA's Ceiling During 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Anthony Davis is a perennial All-Star, but he didn't always look the part last season.

Even setting his injury woes aside—he missed half of the team's 72 games—his stats just didn't measure up to his usual standards. His 21.8 points per game were his fewest since 2013-14. His 7.9 rebounds were the least he had ever collected. His 22.1 player efficiency rating was the worst since his rookie year, per Basketball-Reference.com.

The Lakers won't win a title without a dominant Davis. He obviously needs to be on the court for that to happen, and that's been a challenge of late. In two of the last three seasons, he has lost more than 25 contests to the injury bug.

Staying upright isn't enough, though. He also needs to anchor L.A.'s defense, get back to being a consistent force on offense and ensure this club has functional spacing after it invested in the erratic shooting Russell Westbrook (more on him in a bit) and a new batch of non-shooting bigs this summer.