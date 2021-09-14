6 NHL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021-22

1 of 6

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Two years after reaching the Stanley Cup Final and a year after winning the Presidents' Trophy, the Boston Bruins finished 10th in last season's overall standings with 73 points in 56 games. For the second straight year, they were bounced from the second round of the playoffs. This season could be a bigger disappointment if three key problem areas aren't addressed.

Goaltending remains a big question mark. Longtime starter Tuukka Rask is sidelined until at least late December recovering from offseason hip surgery. The 34-year-old remains an unrestricted free agent but indicated his preference to rejoin the Bruins on a cheaper contract.

Jeremy Swayman and free-agent signing Linus Ullmark will be expected to hold the fort until Rask returns. If they struggle, however, Rask's return might not come in time to save the season.

The Bruins kept trade-deadline acquisition Taylor Hall off the free-agent market by signing him to a four-year, $24 million contract. However, they suffered a big setback when longtime second-line center David Krejci opted to return to the Czech Republic.

Charlie Coyle looks to be the likely candidate to fill that spot, and the team could also try free-agent additions Nick Foligno or Erik Haula in that role. However, they lack Krejci's savvy playmaking talent. The Bruins could be forced into the trade market for help, but finding a suitable second-line center could be difficult and expensive.

First-line forwards Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak accounted for most of the Bruins' production over the past three years. They'll need more from secondary scorers like Hall, Coyle and Craig Smith. Bergeron, 36, and the 33-year-old Marchand have shown little sign of slowing down. A significant drop-off in production by either of them, however, could hurt the Bruins' offensive attack.

The absence of a longtime starting goaltender, the departure of a skilled second-line center or the lack of reliable secondary scoring is a difficult issue for any team to address. Combine all three, and the Bruins face a daunting challenge remaining among this season's Stanley Cup contenders.