6 NHL Teams Ready to Take Huge Leaps Forward in 2021-22

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Over the past two seasons, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has patiently continued the roster rebuild begun by his predecessor, Ken Holland. And his busy offseason may have brought in the final pieces of the puzzle.

Yzerman's biggest additions were between the pipes and on the blue line. He acquired goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic on July 23 from the Carolina Hurricanes and signed him to a two-year, $6 million contract. A week earlier, the Wings GM brought in defenseman Nick Leddy from the New York Islanders.

The 25-year-old Nedeljkovic was a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist last season. If he builds upon that promising effort, the Wings could finally have the reliable starter they have been lacking since Jimmy Howard backstopped them to their final postseason in 2015-16. Leddy, 30, brings puck-moving skills and experience to the Wings defense corps. He's expected to pair up with Filip Hronek, who emerged as their top blueliner over the past two seasons.

Speaking of defensemen, promising Moritz Seider is expected to make his NHL debut this season. The Wings blue line will be much improved if the 20-year-old rearguard adapts quickly to the big-league game. Yzerman also brought back veteran shutdown rearguard Marc Staal on a one-year deal.

The Wings will also get a full season from left wing Jakub Vrana, who was acquired at last season's trade deadline. The addition of free-agent Pius Suter should bolster their depth at center. Healthy seasons from captain Dylan Larkin and wingers Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri will also increase their production. Promising winger Filip Zadina could have his much-anticipated breakout season.

It's been a sometimes painful rebuild for the Wings in recent years. Yzerman's patience with his promising young players and his recent roster additions could have this team ready to move within striking distance of a playoff berth this season.