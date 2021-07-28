2021 NHL Free Agency: Live Grades for All of the Biggest SigningsJuly 28, 2021
2021 NHL Free Agency: Live Grades for All of the Biggest Signings
The NHL's annual free-agent market opens at noon ET on Wednesday. Over the next several days, we can expect to see general managers get into bidding wars for the best unrestricted free agents.
This year's salary cap remains at $81.5 million, which could affect free agents' potential destinations and how much money they might receive.
Several of the top would-be free agents, including Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall and Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, signed new contracts with their current clubs before July 28. Nevertheless, stars such as defenseman Dougie Hamilton and goaltender Philipp Grubauer will draw plenty of attention from rival GMs.
Here are our live grades for this year's biggest free-agent signings. Don't hesitate to weigh in with your comments below.
Alex Ovechkin Stays with the Washington Capitals
To no one's surprise, the Washington Capitals signed captain Alex Ovechkin to a five-year, $47.5 million contract extension Tuesday.
Ovechkin is the greatest player in Capitals history and the best goal scorer of his generation. He holds the franchise records for goals (730) and points (1,320). He also sits sixth on the all-time goals list and could surpass Marcel Dionne (731), Brett Hull (741) and Jaromir Jagr (766) to move into third place by the end of 2021-22.
Moving up the all-time goals leaderboard is one thing, but what Ovechkin can do to keep the Capitals among the Stanley Cup contenders is more important.
In the short term, Ovechkin will be worth that annual $9.5 million cap hit. He should remain a dangerous scorer with the ability to reach 40 goals per season over the next two or three years.
However, the final two years of that deal could prove costly to the Capitals as his skills inevitably deteriorate as he reaches 40. It could make it difficult for them to retain or acquire younger talent.
Grade: A-
Colorado Avalanche Re-Sign Gabriel Landeskog
Contract negotiations between the Colorado Avalanche and left wing Gabriel Landeskog went almost down to the wire. However, the two sides reached an agreement on an eight-year, $56 million contract hours before the market opened.
At an annual average value of $7 million, this is a significant raise for the 28-year-old Avalanche captain. He completed a seven-year, $39 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5.57 million. This deal makes him the third-highest paid player on the club, behind linemate Mikko Rantanen ($9.25 million) and defenseman Cale Makar, who recently signed a six-year deal worth $9 million annually.
Landeskog gave the Avalanche a hometown discount. According to Bally Sports Midwest's Andy Strickland, the winger intended to seek between $9 million and $10 million if he hit the open market. A model of consistency, he's tallied 20-plus goals in eight of his 10 seasons with the Avs and 52 or more points seven times. He is also among their franchise leaders with 687 games played, 218 goals and 512 points.
Coming off a Presidents' Trophy season, the Avalanche's Stanley Cup window is wide-open. Landeskog's offensive skills, leadership and physical game are key to their championship hopes in the short term.
While the cap hit isn't unreasonable, it could affect efforts to re-sign goaltender Philipp Grubauer. The length of the contract could also become a salary-cap headache should his skills decline as he reaches his mid-30s.
Grade: A-