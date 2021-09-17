They Got Next: Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and the NBA's Top 25 Under 25

24 of 25

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

With four NBA seasons logged, Jayson Tatum is one of the old heads on this list. But he's still just 23, which makes his achievements to this point all the more impressive.

Tatum is the only player on this list (the man at No. 1 excluded) with an All-NBA nod, and he's also distinguished by his role in a remarkably consistent high level of team success. The Boston Celtics forward is laps ahead of the sub-25 field with 50 career playoff games, and it's not like Tatum was a bit player in any of them. A starter in every game of his career—regular season and playoffs—Tatum owns career postseason averages of 21.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He's reached the conference finals twice, and 2021 was the first season his Celtics failed to advance past the first round.

Tatum basically entered the league ready to compete at the highest level. Maybe that's why it feels like he's not on the same kind of upward trajectory as some of the other players on this list. It's telling when a 22-year-old averages 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists on a 45.9/38.6/86.8 shooting split, and it feels unsurprising.

With ideal positional size and length, Tatum is perhaps the most complete player on this list. His teams consistently perform better on both ends with him in the game, he's a high-usage scoring threat who doesn't sacrifice efficiency and he's a weapon on D—whether on or off the ball.

Maybe a few players ranked lower have marginally higher ceilings, but all of them have less experience than Tatum and would be lucky to sniff the level of reliable postseason success he's achieved.